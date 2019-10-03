Pantochino Opens Season With WICKED WITCH Musical In Milford

Award-winning Pantochino Productions Inc. opens it's 2019-20 season with the return of it's popular family musical, "The Wicked Witch of the West: Kansas or Bust" on Friday, October 18 at the MAC, Milford Arts Council on Railroad Avenue in Downtown Milford.

"The Wicked Witch of the West: Kansas or Bust" is an imaginative sequel to Dorothy's journey in Oz. This time, the Wicked Witch is back as the best-loved characters from Oz descend on Kansas in hopes of finding broomsticks, slippers and of course, Dorothy! The musical debuted in 2014 and won five Broadway World Connecticut Awards before being published, licensed by Stage Rights and performed around the country and internationally.

Featuring book and lyrics by Bert Bernardi and music by Justin Rugg, the fast and furious story plays in laugh-out-loud panto style. "Any one of any age who enjoys "The Wizard of Oz" movie will love this story," said Co-Producer Jimmy Johansmeyer. "Its filled with comedy and laughter at every turn," he added. "The MGM movie is probably my favorite film of all time," said Bernardi who also directs. "This new spin is not only funny, physical and fresh, but it's a love note to the grand film which celebrates it's 80th anniversary this year," he added.

Featured in the cast are company members Mary Mannix as Dorothy, Johansmeyer as Scarecrow, Rugg as Tin Man, and Rachelle Ianniello as Glinda. The title role is played by Pantochino's own Shelley Marsh Poggio who won the Broadway World's Best Actress in a Musical when she originally created this role in 2014. Joining the cast are Cadence Castro as Lion, and three young actors, Nora Simonelli of Killingworth, Keira Citarella of Trumbull and Connor Rizzo of Milford.

"The Wicked Witch of the West: Kansas or Bust" features settings by Von Del Mar, lighting by Tom Simpson, costumes by Johansmeyer, sound by Sara Brown, and joining the company is Meghan Cormier as Production Stage Manager. The production is sponsored by Hoffman Energy.

Performances of "The Wicked Witch of the West: Kansas or Bust!" are Friday October 18 at 7:30pm, Saturday October 19 at 2pm, Sunday October 29 at 2pm, Friday October 25 at 7:30pm, Saturday October 26 at 2 & 5:30pm and Sunday October 27 at 2pm. The MAC, Milford Center for the Arts is located at 40 Railroad Avenue South in Downtown Milford. Free parking is available at showtimes in all train depot lots. All seats are $22.00 online, or $25.00 at the door. Please visit www.pantochino.com for full details.





