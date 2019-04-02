Palace Theater Announces 2019 Â–20 Webster Broadway Series A SEASON TO DREAM THE DREAM

The Palace Theater has announced their 19-20 Webster Broadway Subscription series. The well-rounded "dream season" offers theater goers the first play at a Connecticut venue of the clever and hilarious farce, The Play That Goes Wrong; Chazz Palminteri's semi-autobiographical story, A Bronx Tale; a week-long engagement of the new production of Cameron Mackintosh's Les Misérables;; the moving backstory of Peter Pan in Finding Neverland and the iconic George and Ira Gershwin music and glorious dancing of An American in Paris and. A season that guarantees patrons the thrill and enjoyment that only a live theatrical experience offers.

For information about becoming a season subscriber call the theater's box office at 203.346.2000. Single ticket on sale dates for the individual engagements will be announced later.

19-20 WEBSTER BROADWAY SERIES AT THE PALACE THEATER

A BRONX TALE

Tuesday October 22 7:30 pm, Wednesday, October 23, 7:30pm, Thursday, October 24, 7:30pm

Three years ago, Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri teamed up with Academy Award winner Robert De Niro, Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks and Tony Award nominee Sergio Trujillo to create this streetwise musical - based on Palminteri's true life story.

A BRONX TALE, Broadway's hit crowd-pleaser, takes you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s, where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be.

Bursting with high-energy dance numbers and original doo-wop tunes from Academy Award and Tony Award-winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast) and Tony Award-nominee Glenn Slater (Love Never Dies), A BRONX TALE is an unforgettable story of loyalty and family.

The New York Times hails A BRONX TALE as "A Critics' Pick! The kind of tale that makes you laugh and cry."

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

Tuesday, November 5, 7:30pm, Wednesday November 6, 7:30pm & Thursday November 7, 7;30pm

What would happen if Sherlock Holmes and Monty Python had an illegitimate Broadway baby? You'd get THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, Broadway & London's award-winning smash comedy! Called "A GUT-BUSTING HIT" (The New York Times) and "THE FUNNIEST PLAY BROADWAY HAS EVER SEEN" (HuffPost), this classic murder mystery is chock-full of mishaps and madcap mania delivering "A RIOTOUS EXPLOSION OF COMEDY" (Daily Beast) that is "TONS OF FUN FOR ALL AGES" (HuffPost)!

LES MISERABLES

Tuesday December 3, 7:30 pm

Wednesday December 4, 1:00pm & 7:30 pm

Thursday, December 5, 7:30pm

Friday December 6, 8:00pm

Saturday December 7, 2:00 & 8:00pm

Sunday December 8, 1:00pm

Cameron Mackintosh presents the new production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, Les Misérables, direct from an acclaimed two-and-a-half-year return to Broadway. Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, Les Misérables tells an unforgettable story of heartbreak, passion, and the resilience of the human spirit. Featuring the beloved songs "I Dreamed A Dream," "On My Own," "Stars," "Bring Him Home," "One Day More," and many more, this epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history. With its glorious new staging and dazzlingly reimagined scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, this breathtaking new production has left both audiences and critics awestruck. "Les Miz is born again!" (NY1).

FINDING NEVERLAND

Friday, March 20, 8:00pm Saturday March 21, 2:00 & 8:00pm

The winner of Broadway.com's Audience Choice Award for Best Musical, this breathtaking smash "captures the kid-at-heart," says TIME Magazine. Vogue cheers, "It's a must-see you'll remember for years to come!" Originally directed by visionary Tony-winner Diane Paulus and based on the critically-acclaimed Academy Award winning film, FINDING NEVERLAND tells the incredible story behind one of the world's most beloved characters: Peter Pan. Playwright J.M. Barrie struggles to find inspiration until he meets four Young Brothers and their beautiful widowed mother. Spellbound by the boys' enchanting make-believe adventures, he sets out to write a play that will astound London theatergoers. With a little bit of pixie dust and a lot of faith, Barrie takes this monumental leap, leaving his old world behind for Neverland, where nothing is impossible and the wonder of childhood lasts forever. The magic of Barrie's classic tale springs spectacularly to life in this heartwarming theatrical event. FINDING NEVERLAND is "far and away the best musical of the year!" (NPR).

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS

Friday, April 10, 8:00pm, Saturday April 11, 2:00 & 8:00pm

ROMANCE! ADVENTURE! GERSHWIN! WHO COULD ASK FOR ANYTHING MORE !

In post war Paris, romance is in the air and youthful optimism reigns. Gershwin's soaring melodies are matched by gravity-defying dance as the world rediscovers the power of love in this breathtaking production. Hoping to start a new life, World War II veteran Jerry Mulligan chooses newly-liberated Paris as the place to make a name for himself as a painter. But Jerry's life becomes complicated when he meets Lise, a young Parisian shop girl with her own secret - and realizes he is not her only suitor. Winner of four Tony Awards and inspired by the Academy Award-winning film, this exquisite production features your favorite Gershwin songs including "I Got Rhythm," "Liza," "'S Wonderful," "But Not for Me," and "Stairway to Paradise."





