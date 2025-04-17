PETE THE CAT: THE MUSICAL Begins At Westport Country Playhouse In May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Westport Country Playhouse Family Festivities Series will bring a popular children's book character to its stage with “Pete the Cat, The Musical,” on Saturday, May 3, at 1 and 4 p.m. Produced by TheaterWorks USA, the show is based on the “Pete the Cat” series of books by Kimberly and James Dean.

For Pete the Cat, life is an adventure no matter where you wind up. So the minute the groovy blue cat meets The Biddles, he gets the whole family rocking. That is, except for young Jimmy Biddle, the most organized second grader on planet Earth. But when Jimmy draws a blank in art class during the last week of school, it turns out Pete is the perfect pal to help him out. Together, they set out on a mission to help Jimmy conquer second grade art, and along the way, they both learn a little something new about inspiration. Join Jimmy and Pete on an adventure of friendship, all the way to Paris and back in a VW Bus!

For over 50 years, TheaterWorks USA has captured the imaginations of 100 million new and veteran theatergoers with an award-winning repertoire of over 140 original plays and musicals. https://twusa.org/

Barbara Pasternack, TheaterWorks USA artistic director, said, “'Pete the Cat' has a groovy, optimistic, go-with-the-flow philosophy that I find utterly charming. I told composer Will Aronson that I wanted the music to also have a ‘60s pop sound. Will had not yet been born in the ‘60s, but the first song he and lyricist Sarah Hammond wrote was ‘VW Bus.' Kimberly and James Dean collect VW bugs and buses!

“One of the other things I love about the show is the lesson Pete's friend Jimmy learns—don't worry about creating something perfect. Just create something you love, and something that is uniquely yours,” Pasternack added.

“Pete the Cat, The Musical” book and lyrics are by Sarah Hammond, music by Will Aronson, original direction and choreography by Dan Knechtges, scenic design by Rob Odorisio, costume design by Jen Caprio, and orchestrations by Frank Galgano and Matt Castle.

Tickets are $30. Recommended Ages: Pre-K through 3. Running time is approximately 50 minutes. For full details, visit: https://www.westportplayhouse.org/show/pete-the-cat-the-musical/.

