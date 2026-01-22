ONCE ON THIS ISLAND To Be Presented At Historic Cheney Hall

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, with book and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and music by Stephen Flaherty, will be presented April 10–26 at the Historic Cheney Hall. The Tony Award-winning musical offers a Caribbean-set reimagining of The Little Mermaid, blending folk storytelling with Calypso- and reggae-influenced music.

Set on a fictional Caribbean island, the musical follows Ti Moune, a peasant girl whose love for a wealthy boy draws the attention of the island’s gods and places her fate in their hands. As she navigates trials shaped by love, sacrifice, and belief, Ti Moune’s journey explores questions of destiny, faith, and the cost of devotion.

First produced off-Broadway in 1990, ONCE ON THIS ISLAND has become known for its ensemble-driven storytelling, percussive score, and use of myth to examine social division and human resilience. Performances will run April 10 through April 26 at Cheney Hall, located in Manchester.