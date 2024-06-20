OAT SQUARES Comes to TheatreWorks New Milford This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Friday June 21, TheatreWorks New Milford will present the new comedy Oat Squares by New Milford resident George Barnett.



Oat Squares is the story of Mary and Ralph, a couple in their late fifties with issues. When their adult daughter Ashley moves back home with her boyfriend, Justin, who is the leader of a rock band, tensions rise. When they all must quarantine together after Covid breaks out, it will be a miracle if they don’t kill each other before the pandemic does in this fast paced, heartwarming comedy.



The show is directed by Rachel Jones and the cast features Lori Franzese, Rob Pawlikowski, Jennifer Wallace and Victor Roldan.



Oat Squares opens Friday June 21st and runs for two weekends through Sunday June 30th. Curtain time is 8:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and at 2:00 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $30 for reserved seating. Students and Military personnel and Veterans with ID will be admitted for $25.00. Not recommended for children under 13.



Senior Night/Dress Rehearsal on June 20th is SOLD OUT, but Pay What you Want Night will be on Thursday June 27th at 8:00 pm. Advance reservations are recommended.



TheatreWorks New Milford is a multiple-award-winning, non-Equity theater company, named Best Small Theater and Best Community Theater in Connecticut by Connecticut Magazine and voted #1 Cultural Arts Organization in Northwest CT 2017.



All performances will be held at TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Avenue, New Milford (For GPS use 20 Elm Street Ext., New Milford 06776.)



Reservations can be made online at theatreworks.us or by calling the box office at (860) 350-6863.

