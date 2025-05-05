New Paradigm Theatre to Host Annual Gala Featuring Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New Paradigm Theatre is gearing up for its annual fundraising gala with an increased sense of purpose this year. Recently awarded its second National Endowment for the Arts Grant, NPT received unsettling news on May 2nd: the funding recommendation for their project has been withdrawn, leaving them in need of an additional $10,000 to support their students and the production of Hairspray.

This year's gala, themed as a "Live Taping of the Corny Collins Show," offers a unique twist. Attendees will become the "studio audience" and engage in live interviews hosted by the iconic character Corny Collins, featuring special guests Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, the talented composers behind Hairspray and the new Broadway musical Smash.

Audience members can also look forward to exciting performances from the cast of Hairspray, with an array of entertainment in store.

"We knew this might happen," said Kristin Huffman, Broadway veteran and NPT Artistic Director. "Our mission is centered on diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as community engagement. While we address pressing social issues that affect our students, this funding loss is a gut punch. Our production costs exceed $62,000, and this gala is our main fundraising event. We hope our supporters and newcomers to NPT will recognize the importance of our work and join us for an enjoyable evening."

NPT's commitment to community extends beyond the gala. Each summer, the Theatre Partners with a nonprofit organization that aligns with the themes of its summer production. For this season's *Hairspray*, NPT is privileged to partner with The Ruby & Calvin Fletcher African American History Museum, promoting awareness of the important narratives represented in the show. "Hairspray depicts an era of identity, defiance, social creativity, and a strong desire for change," said Jeffrey Fletcher, Executive Director of the museum.

In addition, NPT has trained its youth board of directors to discuss the themes of *Hairspray* and inclusion through school programs and Talk-Backs following performances from August 8-10. Donations can be received at : https://nptheatre.org/donate/

Comments