New Haven Symphony Orchestra Will Perform Concerts at Canal Dock Boathouse This Spring and Summer

The New Haven Symphony Orchestra (NHSO) returns to live music performances with 14 concerts on the New Haven waterfront between May 21 and July 4. These concerts will feature musicians from the New Haven Symphony Orchestra and guest artists performing in small, socially-distanced ensembles outdoors at the Canal Dock Boathouse on Long Wharf Drive in New Haven. Tickets to the series will be available for purchase beginning Monday, April 19 at noon.

Although unable to perform traditional concerts this past year, NHSO musicians have continued working with students through the Symphony's robust education programs. Facing shuttered venues and an outpouring of need from overtaxed music teachers, the Symphony transformed its programs to meet students' needs virtually. These virtual offerings - from over 200 Zoom coachings to podcasts to online learning hubs - have been used by more than 16,000 students across six continents since the pandemic began.

The Concerts at the Canal Dock Boathouse will mark the first stage of the Symphony's return to live performances.

The concerts will include music by Antonin Vivaldi, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, Felix Mendelssohn, Florence Price, Franz Schubert, Gioachino Rossini, Jennifer Higdon, Jessie Montgomery, John Philip Sousa, Jonathan Moore, Leonard Bernstein, Margaret Bonds, Philip Glass, Rafael Hernández Marín, and Scott Joplin. Performing side by side with NHSO musicians will be Connecticut artists including tenor Charles Widmer, electric cellist Jonathan Moore, steel pan virtuoso Kenneth Joseph, soprano Lisa Williamson, and dancer/choreographer Tavon Dudley, as well as local poets. A full list of concert programs and performers will be posted at NewHavenSymphony.org.

Full Lineup:

Glass | Mendelssohn | Montgomery - May 21 and 23

The Four Seasons - May 28 and 30

Higdon | Saint-Georges | Schubert - June 4 and 6

Horn | Cello | 4×4 - June 11 and 13

Steel Pan + Strings - June 18 and 20

Charlie Widmer | My Song - June 25 and 27

July 4th on the Wharf - July 2 and 4