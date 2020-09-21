​​​​​​​New England Music Hall Of Fame Inducts Four At Shaboo Stage In Willimantic For Drive-In Benefit Concert

The benefit concert will take place Sunday, October 18.

The New England Music Hall of Fame www.newenglandmusichof.com was founded in 2019 by Christopher Annino, Angel Orsini, and Kadrolsha Ona Carol. Its mission is to "Unite, Educate, Promote and Preserve." The NEMHOF will be having the first of several inductions of its 2020 inaugural class on October 18, 2020 at the Shaboo Stage in Willimantic, CT as part of the "Drive-In Concert Series," a charity fundraiser sponsored by the Bread Box Theater co-founded by Bruce John www.breadboxfolk.org to support the Covenant Soup Kitchen www.covenantsoupkitchen.org.

The following will be inducted on October 18th: David "Lefty" Foster, Christine Ohlman (The "Beehive Queen"), Cliff Goodwin, and, representing the legendary Shaboo Inn, co-founder Bruce John.

The remaining eight of the inaugural class are icons, all: Paul Gabriel (Blues Hall of Fame), Bobby T Torello (Johnny Winter), Jimi Bell (Autograph), Marci and Jim Hooper, June Millington (Fanny), Grammy-nominated Joseph Firecrow, Greg Piccolo, and a surprise inductee who will be announced later. These artists will be inducted separately on different dates due to the pandemic.

David "Lefty" Foster, co-founder of the legendary Shaboo Inn and the leader of the Shaboo All Stars (also known as The Mohegan Sun All-Stars) is a legendary promoter and singer who performed with such greats as Matt "Guitar" Murphy as well as many others. He will be featured in an upcoming documentary about the late, great bluesman James Cotton, who was a regular at the Shaboo. Foster, who has been hugely influential in the growth and flourishing of the New England Music scene, established the beautiful Shaboo Stage several years ago as a living, permanent gift to further the work of the arts community of Willimantic.

Christine Ohlman (The "Beehive Queen") www.christineohlman.net is a versatile musician, songwriter and vocalist who has traveled the world, working with artists from Bob Dylan to George Harrison, Dr. John, Bonnie Raitt, Steve Miller, Brian Wilson, and others too numerous to mention. Christine is the longtime, current lead vocalist with NBC's Saturday Night Live Band. Her sixth CD with Christine Ohlman & Rebel Montez, "The Deep End," was featured on end-of-year Top Ten lists nationwide. Truly the Queen of Connecticut rock and roll, she is also deeply embedded in the scenes in New Orleans and Muscle Shoals, Alabama. Ohlman will also, with David Foster, be featured in an upcoming documentary about the late James Cotton.

Cliff Goodwin was born in Worcester, MA with a natural talent for being able to blast out soulful tunes. Known as one of New England's undisputed guitar "kings," Goodwin was for 13 years the musical director for the legendary Joe Cocker, as well as, during that time, working with iconic pop vocalist Robert Palmer. He has been, for more than 20 years, the musical director of the Shaboo/Mohegan Sun All-Stars as well as a member of Christine Ohlman & Rebel Montez for the past 14 years. He was for many years the musical director of the well-known New England TV talent show "Community Auditions." Goodwin's solo album "Rhythm and Blues Union," featuring the cream of New England's scene as guest artists, was released in 2018.

Bruce John was not only the co-founder of the Shaboo Inn, but is one of the most influential humanitarians in the State of Connecticut. He has made it his life's mission to help the homeless and the less fortunate. John's energy and commitment are an inspiration. His continuing career as a guitarist/vocalist who keeps up a full schedule of live performances dovetails with his management of The Bread Box Theatre at St. Paul's Church in Willimantic and its recipient charity, the Covenant Soup Kitchen.

NEMHOF Inductees Christine Ohlman and Cliff Goodwin along Christine Ohlman & Rebel Montez will be performing at the Shaboo Stage that day to close out the "2020 Bread Box Drive-In Concert Series."

Tickets for the event are available on Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/christine-ohlman-rebel-montez-tickets-116539216935

Shows View More Connecticut Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You