Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Date Announced for Kevin James at The Warner Theatre

The King of Queens, with James starring and executive producing, garnered him an Emmy nomination in 2006 for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

May. 3, 2021  
New Date Announced for Kevin James at The Warner Theatre

The Warner Theatre has announced the Kevin James performance originally scheduled for June 2020, has been rescheduled for Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 8 pm. All original tickets are valid for the new date.

Kevin James began his career as a stand-up on the Long Island comedy scene. After being discovered at the 1996 Montreal Comedy Festival, he signed a network development deal to create his own sitcom. The King of Queens, which premiered in 1998, ran for nine seasons on CBS with James starring and executive producing, and it garnered him an Emmy nomination in 2006 for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. The show concluded its run in 2007 but continues to air daily in syndication across the country and around the world. James also starred in and executive produced the sitcom Kevin Can Wait for Sony Television and CBS.

To purchase tickets, visit warnertheatre.org.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
A 5, 6, 7, 8 Onsie
She/Her Pronoun Shirt
Broadway Queen T-Shirt

Related Articles View More Connecticut Stories
Out Film CT Announces Highlights for 34th Connecticut LGBTQ Film Festival Photo

Out Film CT Announces Highlights for 34th Connecticut LGBTQ Film Festival

Join Blues & Brews On The Patio at Cheney Hall Photo

Join Blues & Brews On The Patio at Cheney Hall

Gordon Lightfoot and Jim Croce Tribute Concert to be Presented By Rainy Day People at Chen Photo

Gordon Lightfoot and Jim Croce Tribute Concert to be Presented By Rainy Day People at Cheney Hall

Elm Shakespeare Will Stream CRY HAVOC! Next Week Photo

Elm Shakespeare Will Stream CRY HAVOC! Next Week


More Hot Stories For You

  • Tallahassee Hispanic Theater is Now Hosting the Third Micro Theater Festival
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • What's On Stage This Summer? Check Out Our Guide To Theatre Across The Country!
  • When Will Broadway On Tour Return? Find Out What's Coming Up Near You!