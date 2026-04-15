Video: Justin Matthew Sargent Rehearses 'Gethsemane' JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at the Goodspeed
Jesus Christ Superstar runs April 17 - June 7, 2026 at The Goodspeed.
By: Michael Major
Watch a video of Justin Matthew Sargent rehearsing "Gethsemane" with music Director Adam Souza for Goodspeed's Jesus Christ Superstar. The production runs from April 17 through June 7, 2026.
The production will run April 17 through June 7, 2026, and is directed by Tatiana Pandiani, with choreography by Amy Campbell and music direction by Adam Souza.
The cast includes Austin Lesch, Justin Matthew Sargent, Jordan Alexander, Jamari Darling, Elijah Dawson, Jack Hale, Michael James, Eleni Kontzamanys, Alex Lauren, Kathy Liu, Adam Mandala, Thabitha Moruthane, Kevin Trinio Perdido, Mikaela Rada, Matthew Saggiomo, Garrick Vaughan, and Stephanie Zaharis.
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