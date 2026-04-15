Video: Justin Matthew Sargent Rehearses 'Gethsemane' JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at the Goodspeed

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Watch a video of Justin Matthew Sargent rehearsing "Gethsemane" with music Director Adam Souza for Goodspeed's Jesus Christ Superstar. The production runs from April 17 through June 7, 2026.

The production will run April 17 through June 7, 2026, and is directed by Tatiana Pandiani, with choreography by Amy Campbell and music direction by Adam Souza.