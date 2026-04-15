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Video: Justin Matthew Sargent Rehearses 'Gethsemane' JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at the Goodspeed

Jesus Christ Superstar runs April 17 - June 7, 2026 at The Goodspeed.

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Watch a video of Justin Matthew Sargent rehearsing "Gethsemane" with music Director Adam Souza for Goodspeed's Jesus Christ Superstar. The production runs from April 17 through June 7, 2026.

The production will run April 17 through June 7, 2026, and is directed by Tatiana Pandiani, with choreography by Amy Campbell and music direction by Adam Souza.

The cast includes Austin LeschJustin Matthew SargentJordan Alexander, Jamari Darling, Elijah Dawson, Jack Hale, Michael James, Eleni Kontzamanys, Alex LaurenKathy LiuAdam MandalaThabitha MoruthaneKevin Trinio PerdidoMikaela Rada, Matthew Saggiomo, Garrick Vaughan, and Stephanie Zaharis.








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