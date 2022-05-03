Milford Arts Council's Purple Exhibition Opens At The Firehouse Gallery

The Milford Arts Council has announced its next exhibit at the Firehouse Gallery. This was a juried exhibit and artists were welcome to create and present their interpretation in 2 or 3-dimensions, as representational or abstract form, in multimedia, traditional 2-dimensional materials, or sculpture.

Meg Carriero, Marketing Specialist for the MAC explains, "The color purple is a color that can evoke many emotions and I am looking forward to the public seeing how the artists used purple in their pieces for this exhibit. Purple in all its forms can remind you of spring, with the early crocus flowers, it can remind you of summer with the harvesting of plums, it can remind you of fall with the darker shades of the fall wardrobe, and using pops of purple in all the white of winter looks magical."

In between exhibits, the Firehouse Gallery is available to artists for rent as a private or small group exhibit or pop-up shop. Details are provided on the website under "Rent This Space".

The purple exhibit is free and open to the public for viewing during normal gallery hours Saturday and Sunday 12p-4pm. The gallery will run from May 14th - May 22nd. We will have a public opening reception on Thursday, May 12th from 6p-8pm. The gallery is located at The 81 Naugatuck Ave Milford, CT 06460.

The visual arts committee is actively looking for new members to take on leadership roles, if this is something of interest to you please email info@milfordarts.org for more information.