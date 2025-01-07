Mentalist Brian Imbus Presents MIRACLES OF THE MIND At The Mark Twain House & Museum

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Internationally-renowned Mentalist Brian Imbus brings his baffling and mind-blowing evening "Miracles of the Mind" to The Mark Twain House & Museum on Saturday, March 8 at 7pm for one show only.

Brian Imbus is an award-winning entertainer that has become one of the most requested Mentalists in the United States. He has performed for thousands of colleges, professional organizations, and high profile events for over 20 years. Brian's unique blend of illusion, humor, and "Mind Magic" will leave the audience wondering how he got into their heads!

In this amazing and unique stage performance, Brian will engage every single member of the audience within 30 seconds of the show. Imaginations are wowed, thoughts are captured, and minds are read. Prepare to be mystified!

Tickets are on sale now with pricing set at $40 for VIP seating in the first two rows, $30 for general admission, and $25 for MTH&M Members. To register, visit MarkTwainHouse.org/Events/. The Mark Twain House & Museum is located at 351 Farmington Avenue in Hartford, CT.

