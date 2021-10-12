Melissa Etheridge to Perform at The Warner Theatre

The Warner Theatre will welcome Melissa Etheridge to the Main Stage on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 8 pm. This concert was originally scheduled in April 2020, all original tickets are valid for the November 2 date.

The iconic Grammy and Academy Award-winning singer/songwriter and activist stormed onto the American rock scene in 1988 with the release of her critically acclaimed self-titled debut album. Known for her confessional lyrics and raspy, smoky vocals, Etheridge has remained one of America's favorite female singer-songwriters for more than two decades. In June 2020, Melissa launched Etheridge TV, where she goes live for fans five days a week. That same month, she launched The Etheridge Foundation, where she hopes to raise money to support healthy new research into the causes and effects of opioid addiction.

For tickets, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.