Mel McGuire Brings GOOD TIME GIRLS To Curtain Call In Stamford

Cabaret celebrates Mae West, Marilyn Monroe, and Madonna on December 6, 2025.

By: Oct. 09, 2025
Singer and storyteller Mel McGuire will bring her new cabaret, Good Time Girls, to Curtain Call’s Dressing Room Theater in Stamford on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Directed by Rena Gavigan with musical direction and piano accompaniment by Rodney Loren, the evening explores the lives, songs, and legacies of three iconic blonde bombshells — Mae West, Marilyn Monroe, and Madonna.

Through timeless hits and witty storytelling, McGuire examines how these women redefined femininity, sexuality, and power on stage and screen. The performance features new arrangements by Loren, performed live with a jazz trio.

“Good Time Girls” offers an intimate evening of humor, history, and music in Curtain Call’s cabaret-style venue at 1349 Newfield Avenue, where guests can bring their own food and drinks to enjoy during the show. Tickets are $43 for adults, $38 for seniors, and $25 for children (recommended for ages 16+). Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at curtaincallstamford.ludus.com or by phone at 203-461-6358. More information is available at www.sexloveandshowtunes.com.




