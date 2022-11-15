Mary Jane Robinson Comes To The Palace Theatre Next Month

Believing in Your Self could be the subheading for Mary Jane Robinson's 2ND ACT presentation, Don't Tell Me I Can't, on December 6, at 7pm at the Palace Theater's Poli Club. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at the Box Office: 203-346-2000 or palacetheaterct.org.

Robinson's story begins when decided that her legal secretary job of 25 years was not for her anymore. An ad in the local newspaper for police officers in her town of Wolcott sparked an interest. She applied but was not selected. Not giving up, she continued applying to various other towns and cities before getting accepted into the Waterbury Police Academy. Everyone thought she was crazy. A 47-year-old, 4'10" female, wife and mother of three children getting into law enforcement? Yes, it is possible!

Don't tell me I can't! is Robinson's story of determination and perseverance that will inspire others to pursue new possibilities in their own lives. 2ND ACT is sponsored by: Rourke Insurance Agency, Timothe W. & Mary Ellen Rourke, and Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UConn Waterbury, Skyline Financial Federal Credit Union, The Village at East Farms, WATR 1320 AM, and the CT Mirror.