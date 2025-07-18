MY FAIR LADY to be Presented at Ivoryton Playhouse in August

This summer, Ivoryton Playhouse is presenting one of Broadway’s most beloved musicals, My Fair Lady. Opening August 7th, My Fair Lady is next up on the Ivoryton stage in a bold new production. Performances will take place August 7th, 2025 through September 7th, 2025.



This production brings renewed focus to Eliza Doolittle and Henry Higgins—not just their wit and war of words, but the growing tenderness, struggle, and transformation that define their relationship. In this exquisite reworking, a lush two-piano arrangement of the iconic score trades grandeur for intimacy, laying bare the emotional core of class divisions and complex human connection at the heart of the story.



“This unique version leans into the vulnerability and tension of Shaw’s original play,” says Executive Producer Ben Hope. “We’re putting the spotlight squarely on the characters and their evolution—on what it means to be seen, heard, and valued in a world full of divides.”



Directed by long-time Ivoryton Playhouse associate Brian Feehan, this My Fair Lady retains all the timeless songs audiences love—“I Could Have Danced All Night,” “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly,” “On the Street Where You Live”—but delivers them in a way that feels refreshingly immediate and deeply human.



Whether you’re revisiting the show or discovering it for the first time, this production offers a chance to see My Fair Lady not only as a dazzling classic but as a poignant and pointed story of power and possibility.

