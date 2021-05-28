MOONLIGHTERS to Stream At TheaterWorks Hartford

Â­Â­ TheaterWorks Hartford announced today that MOONLIGHTERS by Cin Martinez will stream on demand June 6 - June 25, 2021 to members and single ticket buyers. Directed by Jenn Thompson (The Call and A Doll's House Part 2 at TWH; Bye, Bye Birdie at Goodspeed), MOONLIGHTERS is a developmental piece and is the 4th play in The WORKshop Series.



Making their TheaterWorks Hartford debuts are cast members Janet Dacal (National Tour, The Band's Visit), Herb Newsome (HartBeat's Riding the Turnpike), Maribel Martinez (New York Theatre Workshop's Artistic Instigators), Julian Remulla (Oregon Shakespeare Festival, many), and Monica Rae Summers Gonzalez (Cherry Lane's The Siblings Play).



Eric Ort, TWH Artistic Producer said "TheaterWorks is growing its commitment to new play development. In keeping with the tradition of regional theaters supporting and uplifting the talent in our region, we're exploring a mentorship program for playwrights that brings outside connection and experience to creators in our community. With MOONLIGHTERS, we matched talented playwright, Cin Martinez, with TALKIN' TO THIS CHICK SIPPIN' MAGIC POTION playwright James Anthony Tyler. Cin also worked closely with dramaturg, Daphnie Sicre, in shaping the relationships and structure of the play. Eric added "Cin has a fresh, confident voice. We are so excited to support the development of her work."



Something's not quite right in the overworked offices of Social Services: the boss is hearing things, the referral officer is advocating for a murderer, long-time colleagues are at each other's throats, and Nueva, the new recruit, is a casualty of the agency's biggest failure. Nueva's mission to improve a system that has lost its human touch unearths information that threatens an important new relationship and forces her to confront the cost of forgiveness. MOONLIGHTERS is a futuristic, workplace story centering a female friendship, full of cariÃ±o.



For additional ticket assistance, contact the Box Office at TheaterWorks at 860.527.7838 or email boxoffice@twhartford.org.