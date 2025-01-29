MOON OVER BUFFALO Comes to Music Theatre of Connecticut

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Music Theatre of Connecticut will continue its 38th season with Ken Ludwig’s Moon Over Buffalo. This riotous comedy is a wild ride of eccentric characters, a show-within-a show, and a hilarious love triangle. The production runs from February 7th through the 23rd with performances on Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2pm & 8pm, Sundays at 2pm.

In the madcap spirit of Lend Me a Tenor, Moon Over Buffalo is a riotous farce about George and Charlotte Hay, fading stars of the 1950s, who are performing Private Lives and Cyrano de Bergerac in Buffalo, New York. Their hopes of stardom are reignited when they learn Frank Capra is coming to see their matinee, with a potential movie role on the line. But chaos takes center stage as George’s dalliance with a young ingénue sparks marital drama, their daughter’s clueless fiancé adds to the confusion, and Charlotte’s sharp-tongued, hard-of-hearing mother wreaks havoc backstage. With mistaken identities and endless mix-ups, this fast-paced comedy delivers non-stop laughs as everything that can go wrong does!

Moon Over Buffalo stars Daytime Emmy winner Anna Holbrook (TV- Another World) as Charlotte Hay and Rod Brogan (B’way- Mauritius) as George Hay. Alongside them is Allie Seibold (Nat’l Tour- Footloose) as Rosalind, Matt Mancuso (MTC- Ghost, Jersey Boys) as Paul, Ted Gibson (Off B’way- Sesame Street & MTC Conservatory Alumni) as Howard, Jo Anne Parady (Stratford Shakespeare Festival- Othello) as Ethel, Jim Schilling (Regional: Hamlet with Tony Roberts, South Pacific with Jamie Farr) as Richard, and Olivia Fenton (Ivoryton- Mystic Pizza) as Eileen.

Moon Over Buffalo is directed by Clint Hromsco with stage management by Abbey Murray. The creative team includes fight and intimacy direction by Dan O’Driscoll, sound design by Holly Rybnick, lighting & projection design by RJ Romeo, wig design by Peggi de la Cruz, costume design by Diane Vanderkroef, prop design by Arielle Silbert, and scenic design by April M. Bartlett.

