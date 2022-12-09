MISERY Comes to Nancy Marine Studio Theatre in February 2023
Performances are February 4, 10, and 11, 2023 at 8 pm and February 5 and 12, 2023 at 2 pm.
The Warner Theatre will present MISERY by William Goodman (based on the novel by Stephen King) in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre February 4 - 12, 2023! Stage @ the Warner 2023 Studio Theatre productions are sponsored by Northwest Community Bank.
Misery follows successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon, who is rescued from a car crash by his "Number One Fan," Annie Wilkes, and wakes up captive in her secluded home. While Paul is convalescing, Annie reads the manuscript to his newest novel and becomes enraged when she discovers the author has killed off her favorite character, Misery Chastain. Annie forces Paul to write a new "Misery" novel, and he quickly realizes Annie has no intention of letting him go anywhere. The irate Annie has Paul writing as if his life depends on it, and it does.
The Stage @ the Warner production of Misery is directed by Dick Terhune. The Misery cast features Veronica "Ronnie" Gelormino as Annie Wilkes, Deron Bayer as Paul Sheldon, and John Quinn as Buster.
Performances are February 4, 10, and 11, 2023 at 8 pm and February 5 and 12, 2023 at 2 pm.
For tickets and more information, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at (860) 489-7180.
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards
|voting ends in
More Hot Stories For You
December 8, 2022
Get a first look at the world premiere of Christmas in Connecticut - A New Musical, running now through December 30 at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn.
National Theatre and Met Opera Come to the Ridgefield Playhouse This Month
December 8, 2022
Get ready for back-to-back nights of great opera and theater on the big screen! The Met Opera and National Theatre of London's seasons continue to be broadcast at The Ridgefield Playhouse as part of the FirstLight Home Care Classical Series.
DARREN CRISS - A VERY DARREN CRISSMAS Comes to the Ridgefield Playhouse This Month
December 8, 2022
Glee's Darren Criss is set to make his Ridgefield Playhouse debut, just in time to get audiences in the holiday spirit! His tour “A Very Darren Crissmas” takes its title from his album of the same name, his first-ever full-length musical project.
WTG Holiday Chorus Concert Will Take Place This Weekend
December 8, 2022
Back by popular demand from last year's rousing and successful performance, the Windham Theatre Guild will lift your spirits with another edition of their annual 'Holiday Concert'. The concert will contain secular and Christmas Carol holiday music.
The Exhilarating New Musical Phenomenon SIX Heads To The Bushnell, January 17- 22
December 7, 2022
The Bushnell has announced that tickets for the electrifying Tony Award-Winning new musical phenomenon SIX by Tony Award-Winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss are on sale now for eight performances from January 17 through 22, 2023.