MISERY Comes to Nancy Marine Studio Theatre in February 2023

The Warner Theatre will present MISERY by William Goodman (based on the novel by Stephen King) in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre February 4 - 12, 2023! Stage @ the Warner 2023 Studio Theatre productions are sponsored by Northwest Community Bank.

Misery follows successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon, who is rescued from a car crash by his "Number One Fan," Annie Wilkes, and wakes up captive in her secluded home. While Paul is convalescing, Annie reads the manuscript to his newest novel and becomes enraged when she discovers the author has killed off her favorite character, Misery Chastain. Annie forces Paul to write a new "Misery" novel, and he quickly realizes Annie has no intention of letting him go anywhere. The irate Annie has Paul writing as if his life depends on it, and it does.

The Stage @ the Warner production of Misery is directed by Dick Terhune. The Misery cast features Veronica "Ronnie" Gelormino as Annie Wilkes, Deron Bayer as Paul Sheldon, and John Quinn as Buster.

Performances are February 4, 10, and 11, 2023 at 8 pm and February 5 and 12, 2023 at 2 pm.

For tickets and more information, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at (860) 489-7180.