MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Extends at Playhouse on Park

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Due to popular demand, Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. has extended its production of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Playhouse on Park. MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET, Book by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux, Original Concept and Direction by Floyd Mutrux, was inspired by Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins. The show will now run through November 2nd.

“In an extraordinary twist of fate, rock ‘n’ roll icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins are brought together on a December evening in 1956. This meeting at Sun Records would become one of the greatest jam sessions of all time. Based on a true story, Million Dollar Quartet brings that electrifying occasion to life, featuring a glorious score of rock ‘n’ roll, R&B, and country hits performed live on stage by world-class actors and musicians. Don’t miss this irresistible tale of four legends as they navigate the intricacies of fame and the personal price they pay to live the dream, featuring an incredible score of chart-topping hits including “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Fever,” “Walk the Line,” “Great Balls of Fire,” and more!”

The show has received rave reviews from local critics. Christopher Arnott of The Hartford Courant said “You leave the theater feeling invigorated and having learned a little about the earthbound roots of some rock gods. There is indeed a whole lot of shakin’ goin’ on.”

Performances are scheduled Tuesdays at 2pm, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2pm & 8pm and Sundays at 2pm. There is a talk back with the cast after every Sunday matinee performance. Tickets range from $48.50 - $58.50 (inclusive of fees); Under 40 pays $38.50 (inclusive of fees). This show is part of our Season 17 Subscription Series - subscribe and save 20%, pay no fees, have the ability to exchange your dates, receive special invitations and more.

Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group (PTG) Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford’s award-winning destination for the performing arts. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring, and thoroughly enjoyable professional productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.