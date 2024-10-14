MEN ARE FROM MARS – WOMEN ARE FROM VENUS LIVE! Comes to the Warner Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Off-Broadway sensation, Men Are From Mars – Women Are From Venus LIVE! This uproarious show, a seamless blend of theater and stand-up, has been revamped for 2024. Expect a delightful, light-hearted comedy inspired by John Gray's New York Times #1 best-selling book. Eric Coble, the original writer, and director Mindy Cooper are back to inject new life into the script, ensuring its relevance and resonance with today's audiences.

This show runs November 15 – 16 in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre at the Warner Theatre. Tickets are on sale now.

Beginning in Paris in 2007, Men are From Mars–Women are From Venus LIVE! has been seen by more than one million people around Europe. It debuted in the United States in February 2013 in Raleigh, North Carolina and has played to hundreds of audiences around the United States and Canada.

This hysterical show will have couples elbowing each other all evening as they see themselves on stage. Sexy and fast paced, this show is definitely for adults, but will leave audiences laughing and giggling like little kids!

When Mars and Venus collide, the adventures are earth-shatteringly hysterical. It's a great recipe for a night out: a little storytelling blended with some comedy and a dash of sage wisdom from the book. A delicious evening of entertainment!

Since being published in 1992, John Gray’s “Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus,” exploring the differences between the sexes, has sold in excess of 50 million copies, been translated into 40 different languages and is one of the most recognizable titles in the world. Gray has written 17 books and become one of the most trusted relationship authors today, appearing on the national lecture circuit and on such TV shows as “Good Morning America,” “Oprah” and “Larry King Live.”

Producer, St. Louis based Emery Entertainment has produced and promoted thousands of events around the globe, including superstar attractions Blue Man Group, David Copperfield and James Taylor.

The talented team assembled for this production continues with the award-winning playwright Eric Coble, direction by Broadway veteran Mindy Cooper, and animation & video production by the talented animators at Bazillion Productions.





