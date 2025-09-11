MAMMA MANIA! – ABBA TRIBUTE CONCERT Will Light Up the Warner Theatre In October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Warner Theatre will welcome Mamma Mania!, New York City’s premier ABBA tribute band, to the Oneglia Auditorium on Friday, October 24, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

With dazzling costumes, impeccable harmonies, and electrifying stage presence, Mamma Mania! recreates the disco-era magic of ABBA’s biggest hits. The concert features fan favorites including “Dancing Queen,” “Waterloo,” “Take a Chance on Me,” and “Mamma Mia.” Cast members include performers who have toured with international stars such as Britney Spears, INXS, The Weeknd, and Rob Thomas, as well as members of the official Mamma Mia! North American Tour.

“This isn’t just a concert—it’s an experience,” said a Warner Theatre spokesperson. “The energy, the music, the costumes, and the connection with the audience make Mamma Mania! a must-see event for ABBA fans of all ages.”

The Warner Theatre invites audiences to don their sequins and prepare for an evening of joy, nostalgia, and pure pop celebration.

Tickets, priced $35–$65, are on sale now at warnertheatre.org, by phone at 860.489.7180, or at the Warner Theatre Box Office.