Love Meets Politics In THE STAR SPANGLED GIRL Presented By Castle Craig Players

Castle Craig Players kick off their 27th Anniversary Season with Neil Simon's hilarious comedy "THE STAR SPANGLED GIRL", running September 20-October 5, at their intimate Meriden cabaret venue.

In this uproarious comedy, we are introduced to Andy and Norman, producers of a protest magazine. Sophie, an Olympic swimmer and all-American girl who just moved into the apartment next door, pays the young men a good-neighbor visit. From that moment on, Norman is hopelessly smitten. His love for Sophie becomes an obsession, and he literally drives her crazy by ignoring her rejection and constantly interfering in her life. Meanwhile, Andy is preoccupied with fending off creditors and charming the landlady to avoid being evicted for not paying the rent. The situation is eventually resolved through a series of hilarious happenings set forth with the masterly skill and inventiveness that are the hallmarks of Neil Simon.

"Neil Simon wrote this play in 1967 - and the times were certainly changing then. It is a story of a love triangle mixed with politics and it contains all of the elements of the beloved Neil Simon comedy style," said director Pam Amodio. "But it also contains underlying messages about politics, patriotism, and a free and un-encumbered press - all topics that were faced head-on during the activist 1960's."

The cast of three includes Katie DePonte as Sophie, Jamie Reopell as Norman & David Macharelli as Andy.

"THE STAR SPANGLED GIRL" runs for three weeks only - September 20-October 5 (Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:00pm, with a special Thursday performance on September 26 at 7:30pm) at The Almira F. Stephan Memorial Playhouse, 59 West Main Street, Meriden, CT. Presented Cabaret Style with table seating, patrons are invited to bring their own dinner, drinks and snacks to enjoy!

Tickets are $20 for Adults and $18 for Seniors (65+). Seating is extremely limited - so patrons are encouraged to buy in advance! Tickets may be purchased online at www.CastleCraig.org or over the phone by calling toll-free 1-800-838-3006.

"THE STAR SPANGLED GIRL" is sponsored by Thompson Chocolates.





