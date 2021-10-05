Long Wharf Theatre Announces the Cast & Creative Team for THE CHINESE LADY

Long Wharf Theatre's season begins where 2019/20 abruptly ended, resuscitating The Chinese Lady, Lloyd Suh's whimsical exposé inspired by Afong Moy's journey to and through America. The nonprofit theatre with a mission to present radically inclusive works that galvanize the community of New Haven, is proud to announce the cast and creative team for the compelling work written by Lloyd Suh and directed by Ralph B. Peña. Performances begin October 12, 2021 and run through October 31, 2021. Opening night is set for Thursday, October 14 at 7:00 PM at the Claire Tow Stage in the C. Newton Schenck III Theatre.

Inspired by the true story of America's first female Chinese "immigrant," The Chinese Lady introduces audiences to Afong Moy, a 14-year-old girl who traveled the United States, first with the Carne Brothers and then with Connecticutian P.T. Barnum. Her "performance" was to educate others about life in her native China. To Afong, she is an ambassador; to her owners, a sideshow. As these dual truths become irreconcilable, Afong must reckon with herself and the history of her new home with startling discoveries in Lloyd Suh's deeply poetic and subversively comedic tale.

The cast features Shannon Tyo (Afong Moy) and Jon Norman Schneider (Atung).

The creative team includes Junghyun Georgia Lee (Scenic Design), Linda Cho (Costume Design), Jiyoun Chang (Lighting Design), Fabian Obispo (Composition & Sound Design), and Maggie Manzano (Production Stage Manager).

Tickets start at $55 and can be purchased online, by calling 203-693-1486, or by visiting the box office located at 222 Sargent Drive in New Haven. Sustaining Members are granted access to tickets at a discounted rate of $35 each. $10 student tickets are available for every performance (student ID required). For group ticket sales, contact Carolyn Stockage or call 203-693-1486. Post-show conversations will be held after all performances. Please check LWT's website for updates on additional programming surrounding the show.