Live & In Color Hosts LIFE IS A CABARET A Benefit Concert Featuring Broadway Stars!

As a part of their 2019 fall retreat, Live & In Color will present a benefit concert at the Old Lyme Inn in Old Lyme, CT. "Life is a Cabaret!" will take place on September 15th, 2019 at 6:30pm.

Join Live & In Color for a festive evening of Broadway show tunes, jazz standards and pop hits featuring performances by the guest artists of Live & In Color's fall retreat side by side with some of the best local talent. Featuring a raffle for a 4 person wine tasting and a Live & In Color swag basket! Plus a live AUCTION of 2 premium tickets to the hit show "Hamilton" with an exclusive backstage tour with a company member.

The $100 admission includes: concert with Broadway stars, two drink tickets for wine & beer and hors d'oevrves. Cash bar will be available. Featuring a Live & In Color exclusive - a specialty "Broadway" themed cocktail will be served! All Proceeds will Benefit Live & In Color!

The concert features: Kimberly Chatterjee, Meetu Chilana, Philip Paul Kelly, Zija Brubaker Lubin-West, Jamen Nanthakumar, Cameron Nies, Kuhoo Verma, and Sorab Wadia. The concert is directed by Live & In Color's Artistic Director Devanand Janki and Music Direction is by Ricky Romano.

For tickets visit: https://www.theatreincolor.org/tickets.

If you go:

"Life is a Cabaret!" performs September 15th with cocktails at 6:30pm and concert at 7:00pm at the Old Lyme Inn located at 85 Lyme Street, Old Lyme CT 06371

Live & In Color develops new work for the stage that promotes and celebrates diversity. Emphasizing non-traditional casting, multi-ethnic participants, and bold theatricality, we offer unique development opportunities for new plays and musicals that encourage dialogue among artists from a variety of cultures. Live & In Color centers around an annual two-week retreat at The Bingham Camp in Salem, CT. Each season, participants work on the development of a new musical and a new play. In addition, there are opportunities for readings and exploration of other work while on-site. It culminates in a presentation to an invited audience of local supporters, national art advocates and other professionals. Under the artistic direction of Devanand Janki, the creative environment is collaborative and supportive, with the ultimate goal of creating high-quality work that has potential to be produced commercially so its message can reach larger audiences.The quietude of the countryside around The Bingham Camp offers the opportunity for participants to work without the interruption and distraction of a city. All artists receive a stipend plus housing and meals.





