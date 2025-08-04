Little Theatre of Manchester to Present DIVAS ON DIVAS Cabaret on August 29

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Little Theatre of Manchester (LTM) will present DIVAS ON DIVAS, a one-night-only benefit cabaret on Friday, August 29 at 7:30 p.m. at the historic Cheney Hall (177 Hartford Road, Manchester, CT). The concert will feature six of LTM’s finest vocalists paying tribute to six legendary Broadway icons in a glamorous evening of unforgettable song and celebration.

Performers Jane Cerosky, Mona Tiglio, Dian Erikian, Tracy Funke, Cindy Lesser, and Melissa Perez will honor the music and spirit of Julie Andrews, Angela Lansbury, Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Bernadette Peters, and Barbra Streisand. Accompanied by pianist Luke Nelson, this dazzling revue will feature iconic show tunes, heartfelt storytelling, and a whole lot of Broadway charm.

“It’s going to be an extraordinary evening of talent, passion, and community,” said an LTM representative. “Whether you’re a Broadway devotee or just love a great night out, this cabaret is not to be missed.”

All proceeds benefit the Little Theatre of Manchester, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has served the region for over 60 years with high-quality community theatre programming.

Ticketing Information

DIVAS ON DIVAS – A One-Night-Only Broadway Cabaret

Date: Friday, August 29, 2025

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Cheney Hall, 177 Hartford Rd., Manchester, CT

Tickets:

$56 for premium cabaret table seating near the stage

$40 for reserved general seating

Discounts available for students, seniors, military, and groups

Buy Tickets: CheneyHall.org or call (860) 647-9824