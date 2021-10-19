Little Theatre Of Manchester To Present SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

Little Theatre of Manchester, one of Connecticut's oldest community theatres still in operation, announced today their upcoming production of Songs for a New World.

Featuring a far-ranging with score with music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown (Parade, Bridges of Madison County), this adventurous musical takes its audience on a journey to unexpected places, choices, and consequences. Running November 5 through 21 at the National Historic Landmark Cheney Hall located at 177 Hartford Road in Manchester, CT.

Songs for a New World, which premiered Off-Broadway in 1995, features a dazzling collection of powerful songs examines life, love, and the choices we make. From the deck of a Spanish sailing ship to a Penthouse on Fifth Avenue, audiences meet a startling array of characters at the crossroads of discoveries and life-changing decisions. It's about one moment. It's about hitting the wall and having to make a choice... or take a stand... or turn around and go back. An exquisitely crafted score that runs the gamut of today's popular music, performed by a powerhouse cast will make this an experience to remember. The New York Times stated of a recent revival, "Adornments are minimal, allowing the music and vocals to be the stars...the small stories Mr. Brown tells here stand on their own, song by song."

The cast consists of Melissa Paul-Perez of West Hartford, Tracy Funke of Coventry, Nick D'Angelo of Avon, and Garth West of Ansonia. The production is directed by Jane Cerosky of Glastonbury, with music direction by Kim Aliczi of Vernon. Design elements are provided by Shawn Procuniar (Set), Robert MacPherson (Lighting), and John Stroiney (Sound). Jack Stetson is Set Construction Lead.

"It's probably one of the more conceptual musicals I've ever been part of," says Director Jane Cerosky. "More than a musical revue, the play weaves together the lives of four nameless individuals at the moment of critical life decisions. It's about the consequences of choices. And we can't treat them like they're songs. We have to tell them like they're stories. There's a lot of spirituality in this. I think there's a lot of hopefulness."

Songs for a New World runs Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2pm. Tickets are $32 for VIP seating in the first six rows and $24 for all remaining seats. There is a $2 per ticket discount for seniors, students, and military. Tickets can be purchased 24/7 by visiting cheneyhall.org or by visiting the box office or calling (860) 647-9824 Monday through Friday from 10am to 5pm. There is ample free parking in the lot adjacent to the theatre.

COVID Safety Protocols

All patrons, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear an appropriate face covering at all times while in Cheney Hall, including for the duration of the performance. For additional COVID safety protocols, visit cheneyhall.org/safety.