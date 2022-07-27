Legacy Theatre To Open Innovative One-Woman Show MY UNAUTHORIZED HALLMARK MOVIE MUSICAL

The team at The Legacy Theatre, Branford's own regional, professional theatre on the shoreline, is incredibly excited to bring an entertaining and technically brilliant new musical to the Legacy stage. Running Thursday, August 11 to Saturday, August 13, is the fourth installment in Legacy's 2022 New Works Series - My Unauthorized Hallmark Movie Musical.

Hallmark meets Broadway: a match made in heaven! In My Unauthorized Hallmark Movie Musical, discover a writer who dreams herself awake and re-discovers romance in a nonconventional way. Attempting to write her own story, we get a front-row seat to her imagination as the characters in her struggling script come to life, interacting with her through multimedia. With song, dance, and comedic quips, the characters help her to revitalize a dream long held but never realized. Enjoy utterly delightful ditties in this frivolous, fractured, and fun musical where love always wins!

Directed by Legacy co-founder and Artistic Director, Keely Baisden Knudsen, this innovative feel-good musical features the live performance of Broadway's Anne Runolfsson (Phantom of the Opera, LES MISERABLES, Victor/Victoria) magically interacting with multimedia video performances by eight dynamic musical performers (Nina Herzog, Benny Perez, Andrew Joseph Perez, Jim Blanchette, Tess Adams, Monika Pena, Maggie Howell, Samantha Labrecque). The virtual actors converse, sing, and dance with Anne through the magic of multimedia, directed by Crissy Guerrero. Featuring songs such as "Cheesy," "True Love's Kiss," and "Love is a Risky Business," My Unauthorized Hallmark Movie Musical is the perfect ladies' night out! Escape into the magic of a romance movie fantasy and celebrate the joys of Hallmark in Legacy's state-of-the-art, newly restored facility this August.

Tickets can be purchased online at Legacy's website, LegacyTheatreCT.org. Tickets can also be purchased in-person or via phone at the Box Office during open hours, which can be found in the footer of Legacy's website. The Box Office can be reached at (203) 315-1901. Tickets to the production are $35-$60, with discounted rates for seniors, students, and groups available through the Box Office.

The Legacy Theatre is located in the village of Stony Creek in Branford, CT. In keeping with Connecticut Safety Guidelines, masks are required for non-vaccinated patrons when in the building and are also strongly recommended for those who have been vaccinated, though not required. Legacy Theatre has a state-of-the-art air filtration system, and the theatre is cleaned and sanitized after every performance.