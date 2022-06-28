Legacy Theatre Announces July Lineup Featuring Jelani Remy and More

The Legacy Theatre, Branford's own regional, professional theatre on the shoreline, will provide ample opportunities to take a break from the heat and to enjoy exciting entertainment and riveting performances this July.

Celebrate the 4th of July in style as Legacy Theatre kicks off July with America's Sweethearts, from Big-Band to Broadway in Three-Part Harmony, featuring vintage songs from the Andrews Sisters and more, Saturday, July 2nd at 8pm! Right on its heels comes the classic musical film, On the Town, on July 3rd at 2pm - an event that is free for the community (reservations are required). Awesomer and Awesomer takes the Legacy stage July 7th-16th; a powerhouse of a new musical, this hilarious and heartfelt revue introduces a variety of women determined to find humor in tough situations.

July 10th at 2 pm will be the Legacy premiere of 77 U-Turn, an intense and personal one-woman show about mental health from local writer, actor, director, poet, and educator, Julie Fitzpatrick (not recommended for audiences younger than 12). July also features the next performance in Legacy's 2022 Jana and Tom Shea Broadway Concert Series on the 17th at 2 pm, with Broadway's Jelani Remy performing his solo show, This is My Moment!. Jelani made his Broadway debut playing the role of Simba in Disney's The Lion King and recently played the role of Eddie Kendricks in Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations on Broadway, as well as the Emcee in Goodspeed's Cabaret.

July 24th hosts a full day of new works during The Legacy Playwrights Circle Festival of Plays. The Circle consists of local playwrights, and the Festival will include presentations of full-length, one-act, and 10-minute plays performed by local actors. Closing out the month are two brilliant documentaries: I am Shakespeare: The Henry Green Story, an award-winning film by local Stephen Dest that chronicles the story of a young man living a dual life as both a talented actor and an inner-city gang member and Born at the Water's Edge, a Stony Creek history documentary that is free to attend.

Tickets are on sale now for all events in July and can be bought online at Legacy's website.

. Tickets can also be purchased in-person or via phone, at the Box Office Monday-Friday, 10 am-4 pm, and Saturdays 1 pm-5 pm. The Box Office can be reached at (203) 315-1901. Please contact the box office for discounted rates for seniors, students, and groups.

The Legacy Theatre is located in the village of Stony Creek in Branford, CT. In keeping with Connecticut Safety Guidelines, masks are required for non-vaccinated patrons when in the building and are also strongly recommended for those who have been vaccinated, though not required. Legacy Theatre has a state-of-the-art air filtration system, and the theatre is cleaned and sanitized after every performance. @LegacyTheatreCT