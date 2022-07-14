Ladysmith Black Mambazo Announced At The Ridgefield Playhouse, August 17

Discovered by Paul Simon during his trip to South Africa to collaborate with South African musicians while recording "Graceland," Ladysmith Black Mambazo is returning to the US for their first post-COVID tour, performing at The Ridgefield Playhouse on August 17, 2022, at 8:00pm as part of the HamletHub World Music Series.

The group has been warming hearts with their uplifting vocal harmonies, signature dance moves, and charming onstage banter for 60 years and counting. After lending vocals and inspiration to Paul Simon's classic "Graceland" album in 1987, the group was catapulted into International fame. Since then, they have garnered 19 GRAMMY Nominations and 5 GRAMMY wins, with their most recent album "Shaka Zulu Revisited" winning for Best World Music Album in 2018. Make it a great night out with dinner and a show - visit TerraSole (3 Big Shop Lane, Ridgefield) and enjoy a free glass of house wine with your entrée when you show your tickets. Media Sponsor for this event is 90.7 WFUV. Don't miss this amazing opportunity to celebrate the universal message of love and peace with this legendary a capella group!

When Nelson Mandela was imprisoned for his political opposition, Paul Simon visited South Africa to record "Graceland." Looking to collaborate with South African musicians, Simon came across Ladysmith and the group's leader, Joseph Shabalala, who has since passed away. After sharing the group's vocals on the album, and selling 16 million records in 1986, the group became internationally famous and produced their own album (through Simon) in 1987 titled "Shaka Zulu" which won the band its first Grammy Award. After Mandala's release, he brought Ladysmith along with him to the Nobel Peace Award Ceremony in 1993 and designated them "South Africa's Cultural Ambassadors to the World." With their music underpinning a timeless message of peace, love and harmony, each performance is a treat for the soul and the senses, proving without a doubt that music is a universal language that binds us all together.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($55) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.