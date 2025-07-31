LINEDY GENAO: SONGS FROM MY SALA to be Presented at Westport Country Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Westport Country Playhouse will present “Linedy Genao: Songs from My Sala,” sharing the songs and stories that shaped the actress/singer's journey from Dominican Republic roots to Broadway, on Tuesday, August 12, at 7 p.m. Genao's vocals will be backed by piano, bass, acoustic and electric guitar, saxophone, Latin percussion (tambura, güira, cajon), drums, and two singers.

A native of Hamden, Connecticut, Genao was the first Latina performer to originate a leading role in an Andrew Lloyd Webber musical on Broadway as the star of “Bad Cinderella.” She was named to the illustrious “Broadway Actors to Watch” list by Variety, and currently co-stars in Broadway's “The Great Gatsby” as Myrtle Wilson. She recently appeared on the Playhouse stage as Tania in “Native Gardens.”

“In ‘Songs from My Sala,' I want to share my unique story from my very first performance stage, my living room,” said Genao. “I knew I wanted to do a concert that felt like me and from the place that started it all. I wanted it to be authentic, bringing the audience along my journey from performing in my living room, my sala, to the stages of Broadway. In this concert, I wanted to express how the love of music, singing, and dancing are an innate part of me. Also, how my sala was the first venue in which I developed this talent in front of my first audience, my family.”

Song selections include some contemporary Spanish language favorites, as well as “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” “Waving Through a Window,” “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin',” and “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes.”

Genao's other Broadway credits include “On Your Feet!” and “Dear Evan Hansen.” Off-Broadway, she appeared in “Women on Fire.” Regional theater includes “Passing Through,” “West Side Story,” “Havana Music Hall,” “A Taste of Things to Come,” and “In the Heights.” Television and film credits are “Death Saved My Life” and “Law & Order.” @linedygenao

Tickets are $40, $45. For full details, visit: https://www.westportplayhouse.org/show/linedy-genao-songs-from-my-sala/

2025 Programming and Season Sponsor is Barbara Streicker. Media sponsors are Moffly Media and WSHU Public Radio. Westport Country Playhouse is a 501(c) (3) not-for-profit organization.