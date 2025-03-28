LA CAGE AUX FOLLES Opens At Norwalk's Music Theatre Of Connecticut In April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Music Theatre of Connecticut (MTC) MainStage, Fairfield County's award-winning professional theatre company, concludes its 38th season with the Tony Award winning musical, La Cage Aux Folles.

The production runs from April 4th through the 19th with performances on Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2pm & 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm. There will be two Thursday performances at 7pm on April 10th and 17th.

La Cage Aux Folles tells the story of Georges and Albin, a couple who have shared 20 years of love and partnership. Their blissful life takes a chaotic turn when Georges' son — the result of a brief fling — announces his engagement to the daughter of a staunchly conservative politician. The situation becomes even more complicated by their “family business”: a glamorous drag nightclub in St. Tropez, where Albin, under the stage name "Zaza," is the star performer. To appease the bride-to-be's family, Georges agrees to play it straight…but Albin has a few outrageous plans of his own, leading to a cascade of hilarious and heartfelt moments.

La Cage Aux Folles stars Scott Mikita (B'way- Phantom of the Opera) as Georges and Frank Mastrone (B'way- Jekyll & Hyde, Les Mis) as Albin/Zaza. Alongside them include Cedric Leiba Jr. (Off B'way- Kingdom) as Jacob, Zachary Anderson (MTC- Master Class) as Jean Michel, Brianna Bauch (MTC- Jersey Boys) as Anne, Shannen Hofheimer (Off B'way- Winesday) as Jacqueline, Jim Schilling (MTC Co-Founder) as Francis/Tabarro, Lou Ursone (New Paradigm- Charlie & The Chocolate Factory) as Mssr. Dindon, Laura Austin (Film/TV- The Night House) as Marie Dindon/Mme. Renaud, Shaylen Harger (TV- I Can See Your Voice) as Colette, Cameron Edris (1st Nat'l Tour- CATS, Miss Saigon) as Cagelle/Mssr. Renaud, Sam Brackley (Nat'l Tour- How The Grinch Stole Christmas) as Cagelle/Etienne, Daniel Pahl (Off B'way- The Goodbye Girl) as a Cagelle, and Pablo Pernia (Nat'l Tour- Legally Blonde) as a Cagelle.

La Cage Aux Folles is directed by Kevin Connors with musical direction by Richard Carsey and choreography by Chris McNiff. The Production Team also includes stage management by Abbey Murray, lighting design by RJ Romeo, costume design by Diane Vanderkroef, scenic & prop design by April M. Bartlett, sound design by Stephen Emerick, makeup design by Will Doughty, and wig Design by Peggi De La Cruz and Will Doughty.

Ticket prices range from $45-$60 plus fees and can be purchased online at http://www.musictheatreofct.com/la-cage-aux-folles or over the phone at (203) 454-3883. MTC MainStage is located at 509 Westport Ave in Norwalk, CT.

Special Performances:

Saturday, April 5th at 8pm- Opening Night

Thursday, April 10th at 7pm- Pride Night

MTC MainStage extends its heartfelt thanks to its season sponsors, The Burry Fredrik Foundation, The Schnurmacher Foundation, and the State of Connecticut DECD/COA. MTC MainStage also thanks the sponsor for La Cage Aux Folles, Circle Care Center.

