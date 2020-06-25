KINKY BOOTS Struts Back To The Big Screen At The Ridgefield Playhouse On July 2

Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a joyous, Tony-winning score by pop icon Cyndi Lauper, and a hilarious, uplifting book by four-time Tony Award winner and Ridgefield, Connecticut resident Harvey Fierstein. It returns to the big screen at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Thursday, July 2 at 7:30pm after a sold out screening last summer.

This exhilarating true story about a struggling shoe factory is part of the Northern Trust Broadway and Cabaret Series with support from Teed & Brown. Come on out for a great night of musical theater and purchase concession via The Playhouse's new mobile site ridgefieldplayhouse.ordernext.com. Available up to two hours prior to the start of the screening, you can pick up your concessions on your way into the theater! The site will be open throughout the screening as well.



A member of The Ridgefield Playhouse Arts Advisory Board, Harvery Fierstein was inspired by the little-seen 2005 movie of the same title, which was based on actual events. His meeting with Cyndi Lauper after her 2010 performance at The Playhouse spawned this show about finding your passion, overcoming prejudice and transcending stereotypes. The filmed West End production of the hit musical, captured in HD at London's Adelphi Theatre, stars Olivier Award winner Matt Henry as Lola and Killian Donnelly as Charlie, with direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell (Legally Blonde, Hairspray.). The musical tells the story of Charlie Price, who, having inherited a shoe factory from his father must find a way to save the business. Charlie joins forces with an unlikely partner, cabaret and drag performer, Queen Lola, to produce a line of high heeled-boots that saves far more than just the shoe factory.

For tickets ($25) call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.

