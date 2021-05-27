Jeffrey Tambor Teaches Improvisation Class At The Ridgefield Playhouse June- July 2021

In person classes are back at The Ridgefield Playhouse!

Students can now share the stage with award winning actor Jeffrey Tambor when he returns with his new Improvisation Class: Beyond the Script.

Classes will take place on Mondays, June 7 through July 26 from 7pm - 10pm on stage at The Ridgefield Playhouse and is open to all experience levels.

The class will be a hybrid - students will have the opportunity to work in person with Tambor or can attend the classes via Zoom on the theater's screen. Improvisation is a great way for actors to learn some of the essential tools that lead to effective scene work. Students will work spontaneously and will learn how to make confident choices to be able to work "in the moment."

This class will ultimately add more tools to the actor's process, it will add more freedom - and yes, fun, in approaching the role. While this is not a writing class, writers can have actors improv from situations in their work. Ultimately, it's about freedom, personal exploration, and throwing caution and fear away as the actor becomes more versatile and effective.

This class, as well as the Christine O'Leary Comedy Class, are part of the Classes @ The Playhouse Series and Adam Broderick Salon & Spa Whole New You Series with support from Reliance Merchant Services. Scholarships available through the generosity of the Beth and Bruce Becker Scholarship Fund.

Jeffrey Tambor has created some of the most iconic characters in television history from The Larry Sanders Show's Hank Kingsley to Arrested Development's George and Oscar Bluth to Transparent's Maura Pfefferman. Throughout his nearly four decade career in both comedic and dramatic projects, Tambor has developed a unique teaching style based on his own artistic philosophy. Tambor also hosts the popular podcast Acting Shmacting, where he has interviewed countless legends including Ron Howard, Angelica Huston, Dick Cavett and more.

To register for Jeffrey Tambor's classes ($550) call the box office at 203-438-5795 or visit our website ridgefieldplayhouse.org.