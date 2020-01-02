Jeffrey Tambor Brings Scene Study Workshop To The Ridgefield Playhouse, January 14

After a successful class about writing and performing personal monologues, Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning actor Jeffrey Tambor ("The Larry Sanders Show," "Arrested Development," "Transparent") returns to The Ridgefield Playhouse with a new creative workshop focusing on scene study. This class is a weekly workout Tuesdays, January 14 - March 31, 7pm-10pm where actors test their performance abilities in a safe and playful environment.

Through working on scenes of various genres, actors will discover their strengths and weaknesses with the help of a trained actor/director's eye. Over the past four decades, Tambor has been an inspiration both on and off screen, bringing many iconic characters to life while cultivating a uniquely personal approach to his craft. He has taught acting classes on the West Coast and workshops at SXSW for many years. This empowering class focuses on identifying and conquering the fears that keep us from trusting our own creative voices. 6 or 12 week options are available. This workshop is part of our Classes @ The Playhouse Series and the Adam Broderick Salon & Spa Whole New You Series, with support from Reliance Merchant Services.

Tambor's workshop guides up-and-coming actors, writers, and directors through a hands-on exploration of their process. Actors rave about this process:

"I have been a working actor for many years, and subsequently started my own acting studio in Los Angeles - in large part because of the encouragement I received in Jeffrey's workshops. Anybody lucky enough to study and work with Jeffrey will change; change the way they think about their work, themselves, and what they have to contribute to the larger conversation that all artists must engage in. Just go. You'll thank me." MICHAEL LASKIN_ Actor | Writer | Instructor

"Studying with Jeffrey Tambor for over a decade has been more than career building; it has been life changing. The lessons he imparts have stayed with me and I use them on a daily basis. Jeffrey develops many tools for his students to use including imagination, self-examination, and finding that unexpected choice. His no-nonsense, "just do it" advice along with reminders to be a person, a real, whole authentic person are priceless tools for a creative life." Leslie Zemeckis _ Actress | Producer, Behind the Burly Q, Bound by Flesh, Mabel, Mabel, Tiger Trainer

"Jeffrey and his workshop brought the joy of acting back into my life. Through his guidance, I was able to shed the weighted cloak of technique - and release my imagination into the NOW. This moment- to be totally free and out of my head. Jeffrey taught me not to settle-to only seek transcendence in my work and in my life. He mentors his students with love and a fierce dedication to the art form. To be acting and discovering in front of Jeffrey is someplace that I always want to be." _LARRY CLARKE Director, Three Days with Dad

Jeffrey Tambor has created some of the most iconic characters in television history from "The Larry Sanders Show's" Hank Kingsley to "Arrested Development's" George and Oscar Bluth to "Transparent's" Maura Pfefferman. Throughout his career, Tambor has developed a unique teaching style based on his own artistic philosophy. He is co-owner of Skylight Bookstore in Los Angeles and also is the author of his popular memoir Are You Anybody. He created and hosts the podcast "Acting Schmacting."

Please call the box office to register ($450- $695) 203-438-5795. Learn more at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.





