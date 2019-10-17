It's Love â€“ But Not Quite â€“ In Castle Craig Players' ALMOST, MAINE

Almost, Maine... it's a town that's so far north, it's almost not in the United States-it's almost in Canada. And it almost doesn't exist. Because its residents never got around to getting organized. So, it's just...Almost.

Castle Craig Players continue their 27th Anniversary Season with "ALMOST, MAINE" by John Cariani, running November 8-17, at their intimate Meriden cabaret venue.

One cold, clear Friday night in the middle of winter, while the northern lights hover in the sky above, Almost's residents find themselves falling in and out of love in the strangest ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. Love is lost, found, and confounded. And life for the people of Almost, Maine will never be the same.

"What I love most about this show is the script," said director Oliver Kochol. "I fell in love with the show the first time I read it. The language and characters are realistic, but there's this underlying magic throughout the show that lights everything up."

To date, "ALMOST, MAINE" has been produced by nearly 5000 theater companies in the United States (and by nearly a hundred companies internationally) making it one of the most frequently produced plays of the past decade.

The cast of six includes CCP alumni Jim Kane, Katie Kirtland, Jamie Reopell and Kathy Wade, along with newcomers Emily Gerrish and Corey Weldon. The creative team includes Shawna Pelletier (Production Stage Manager) and Dusty Radar (Lighting Designer).

"This show deals with love and all the good, bad, and ugly that come along with it," Kochol said. "Anyone who has ever been in love before is going to be able to find something in every scene to relate to."

"ALMOST, MAINE" runs for two weeks only - November 8-17 (Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:00pm) at The Almira F. Stephan Memorial Playhouse, 59 West Main Street, Meriden, CT. Presented Cabaret Style with table seating, patrons are invited to bring their own dinner, drinks and snacks to enjoy! Tickets are $20 for Adults and $18 for Seniors (65+). Seating is extremely limited - so patrons are encouraged to buy in advance! Tickets may be purchased online at www.CastleCraig.org or over the phone by calling toll-free 1-800-838-3006.

"ALMOST, MAINE" is sponsored by Thompson Chocolate.





