INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP Opens At Ivoryton Playhouse This Week

Kate Forgette’s nostalgic family comedy runs October 2–26 in Ivoryton.

By: Sep. 30, 2025
INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP Opens At Ivoryton Playhouse This Week Image
Ivoryton Playhouse opens its October lineup with Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Kate Forgette’s heartfelt and laugh-out-loud comedy, running October 2–26.

Set in 1973 Boston, the play follows teenager Linda O’Shea as a well-intentioned “birds and bees” talk spirals into a family emergency involving a nosy neighbor, an eavesdropping priest, and a household scrambling to hold things together.

The cast features Rod Brogan*, Rebecka Jones*, Amber Quick*, Maggie Hamel, and Autumn Eliza Sheffy. The production is directed by Jacqueline Hubbard with scenic design by Starlet Jacobs, audio engineering and sound by Shyloh-Symone Bailey, lighting design by Autum Casey, props by Kat Schorn, costumes by Liz Saylor, and stage management by James Joseph Clark*. (*Actors’ Equity Association)

“Those teenage ‘end of the world’ moments become the stories we treasure,” said executive producer Ben Hope. “This play nails that feeling, and audiences will absolutely adore it. It is as funny as it is heartfelt.”

Tickets are available at ivorytonplayhouse.org or by calling the box office at (860) 767-7318.




