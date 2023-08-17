Herstory Theater And Playland Productions Present A HOWL OF A NIGHT Four Frighteningly Funny & Original Radio Plays

On Saturday, October 7, raise your "spirit" with LTM's special Halloween Costume Party - featuring prizes for the best costumes!
Herstory Theater and Playland Productions present A HOWL OF A NIGHT four frighteningly funny, and original radio plays.
Join the live "studio audience" as local playwrights bring four frighteningly funny & original radio plays to life, accompanied by captivating live sound effects and nostalgic vintage commercials - a Halloween treat you won't want to miss!
Featuring plays by Bill Arnold, Bill Emerson (Manchester Playwright Festival), Jacques Lamarre (I Loved, I Lost, I Made Spaghetti), and Betsy Maguire (Manchester Playwright Festival).
On Saturday, October 7, raise your "spirit" with LTM's special Halloween Costume Party - featuring prizes for the best costumes! This fang-tastic evening brings light bites, reduced-price drink specials, and lively music. Costume party tickets are $15 per person. Meet us in the Silk Room at 6 PM - be there or beware!
Performances:
Thursday, October 5 at 7:30 PM
Saturday, October 7 at 7:30 PM
Sunday, October 8 at 2:00 PM
Tickets:
Cabaret Seating: $25 Regular
$2 Discount for Seniors/Students/Military
General Seating:
Center Section: $18
Left or Right Sections: $10
Saturday Special - Halloween Costume Party:
Saturday, October 7, Halloween Costume Party at 6 PM
$15 per person
