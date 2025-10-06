Hartt School Senior Dance Concert Set For This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The University of Hartford’s Hartt School Dance Division will present the Fall Senior Dance Concert, “From Here, Forward”. Performances are Friday, October 17th at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, October 18th at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the Edward C. and Ann T. Roberts Theater at the Mort and Irma Handel Performing Arts Center, 35 Westbourne Parkway, Hartford, CT. Tickets are $10 and are sold online only at hartford.edu/tickets under Senior Dance: Fall, or the QR code attached below.

“From Here, Forward” is an evening length performance featuring original choreographic works and solo commissions by the 2026 senior class of The Hartt School Dance Division. This event showcases the artistic voices of Sydney Emeson, Cally Hafner, Dorothy Lawrence, Chloe Nollet, Minuet Taylor, and Gabe Wittrup, each bringing forward deeply personal and thought-provoking creations. The program includes a dynamic range of movement styles, with works rooted in modern, contemporary, and contemporary ballet genres.

These group works explore themes of connection, transition, resilience, and the unseen forces that move us. Through powerful physicality and quiet nuance, the choreography traces the fragile beauty of human experience; demonstrating our desire to be seen, the rhythms of change, and the endurance required to navigate life’s in-between spaces. This performance offers a compelling glimpse into the artistic voices of emerging dance makers. Each piece embodies the unique choreographic voice of its creator, shaped by a lifetime of artistic growth.

Complementing these original group works are solo performances from renowned choreographers Ashley Daigle, Norbert De La Cruz III, Nicole Hagen, Joshua Stayton, Paul Taylor, and Maleek Washington. Each solo has been chosen or crafted to challenge and highlight the dancers’ individual strengths, pushing both their physical and expressive boundaries.

Prepare to be moved, challenged, and inspired as the senior dancers invite you to witness their final statement at Hartt— “From Here, Forward”.

Photo Credit: Exclusive Image by Heidi and Johnathon Denney