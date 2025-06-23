Hartford Stage to Present Breakdancing Shakespeare: HAMLET

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hartford Stage will kick off its dynamic summer education programming with its 19th season of Breakdancing Shakespeare. Performances will run July 25, 26, and 27, 2025 at Hartford Stage.



This year, Breakdancing Shakespeare takes on one of Shakespeare’s most iconic tragedies: Hamlet. Each summer, Breakdancing Shakespeare creates a vibrant space where young performers can challenge themselves artistically while collaborating with an extraordinary creative team,” says Choreographer Brandon Couloute, who has been with the program since 2009; "Hamlet is an exhilarating challenge. The themes of internal struggle, betrayal, and revenge lend themselves so powerfully to movement. It will be exciting to see the cast embrace the physicality of this story in a way that is raw, honest, and moving."



The 2025 cast features both new and returning performers, many from across the Greater Hartford region: Shawn Baskerville of Hartford; Noah Black of Midlothian, VA; Raymond Cain of Leonardtown, MD; Ameer Cantrell of Hartford; Mekyra Frison of Manchester; Glendale Jones of Bloomfield; Anastasia Maglaras of Gurnee, IL; Ezra Mendes of Burlington; Elijah Montanez of Bloomfield; Madison Moore of Cheshire; Eric Orsini of Southington; Messiah Price of Hartford; Willa Santiago of Hartford; Jadyn Ubides of East Hartford; and Persia Wood of East Hartford.

Directed by Nina Pinchin with Associate Director Marie Altenor, this production features Choreography by Brandon Couloute, Scenic Design by Dave Lowe, Lighting Design by Jackie Costabile, Sound Design & Composition by Kevin Scott, and Fight Choreography by David McCamish. The Stage Manager is Alyssa Edwards.

Comments