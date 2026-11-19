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Hartford Stage has announced the appointment of Raiyon Hunter as Associate Artistic Director, effective November 16, 2026. An accomplished artistic administrator, casting director, and producer, Hunter brings extensive experience working with some of the nation's leading regional theaters and a deep commitment to supporting artists, developing compelling theatrical work, and advancing the mission of regional theater.

Hunter most recently served as Casting Director and Artistic Producer at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C. where she helped shape the theater's artistic programming, collaborating with directors, playwrights, actors, and creative teams to bring productions to life. Prior to her tenure at Arena Stage, Hunter held positions at Children's Theatre Company in Minneapolis and Alliance Theatre in Atlanta, building a career rooted in the regional theater community and giving her a broad understanding of the opportunities and complexities of producing professional theater.

'We are thrilled to welcome Raiyon to Hartford,' said Melia Bensussen, Artistic Director of Hartford Stage. 'Her experience and genuine passion for regional theater make her a wonderful addition to our artistic team, and I am ready for her to help us continue making exciting, meaningful work for our audiences.'

The Associate Artistic Director position, supported by The Richard P. Garmany Fund at the Greater Hartford Gives Foundation, represents an important investment in Hartford Stage's artistic leadership, strengthening the theater's capacity to support artists, develop new work, and produce exceptional theatrical experiences for the community.

'Regional theater has played such an important role in my life, not only as a place where I’ve grown as an artist, but where I have witnessed the power of community, collaboration, and storytelling,” said Raiyon Hunter. 'I’m incredibly excited to join Hartford Stage and contribute to an institution that values artistic excellence and the communities we serve. I look forward to building meaningful relationships with the artists, staff, and audiences who make this work possible.'

Hunter's arrival comes at an exciting time for the theater as it continues to build on its longstanding reputation for artistic excellence, innovation, and the development of exceptional theatrical work. The 2026/2027 season includes the World Premiere of Theresa Rebeck's Bad Dates: End Game, in association with George Street Playhouse and Arena Stage, starring Julie White and directed by John Benjamin Hickey, and the Collective World Premiere with Barrington Stage Company and Goodman Theatre, of Phanésia Pharel's Dead Girl's Quinceañera directed by Melia Bensussen.

The race is on for the Connecticut Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Cabaret on Main Theater 8% 2 Ridgefield Theater Barn 7% 3 Chestnut Street Playhouse 7% 4 Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 6% 5 Musicals at Richter 6% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Summer Orlando - AN EVENING OF HOCUS POCUS A SPELLTACULAR CABARET Downtown live at the Rockwell Theater 18% 2 Rebecca Spalvieri - RAISE THE ROOF Brookfield Theatre 10% 3 Katie Locascio - HELL HATH NO FURY Little Theatre of Manchester 10% 4 Sarah Kronenberg - THE ADVENTURES OF AN ACCIDENTAL THEATER KID: BCP'S OCTOBERFEST 2025 Brief Cameo Productions 10% 5 Ava Dell'Orfano - FAIRYTALE CABARET Theatre Guild of Simsbury 10% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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