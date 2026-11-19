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Yale Repertory Theatre will present the world premiere of Electra America by Kate Attwell, directed by Sivan Battat, a Yale Rep commission, January 14-February 6. In this premiere staging, Attwell and Battat connect ancient drama and the patriarchal violence that seeps from every corner of contemporary America.

Agamemnon is dead, and the House of Atreus is now home to three generations of women. As Clytemnestra prepares for a vow ceremony with her new Evangelical husband Aegisthus, she has her hands full with her aging mother, two grown daughters, and an infant. Electra, still grieving the loss of her father, is suspicious of her mother's motives and will stop at nothing to halt the proceedings.

Electra America's cast is Tessa Albertson as Chrysothemis, Candy Buckley as Leda, Gabriel Cali as Pylades, Kate MacCluggage as Clytemnestra, Adam Siddiqui Shaukat as Orestes, and Catherine Young as Electra.

The creative team is Kiki Gordon (Scenic Designer), Caleb Krieg (Costume Designer), Celia Weiqing Chen (Lighting Designer), Jill BC Du Boff (Sound Designer), Matthew Armentrout (Hair Designer), Jordan Allyn (Production Dramaturg), Amy Boratko (Production Dramaturg), Aaron Frongillo (Technical Director), Michael Rossmy (Fight and Intimacy Director), Amanda Quaid (Vocal Coach), Calleri Jensen Davis (Casting Directors), and James Mountcastle (Stage Manager).

Electra America continues Yale Rep's 2026–27 season, the first to be overseen by Artistic Director Evan Yionoulis who assumed that role, as well as becoming Elizabeth Parker Ware Dean of David Geffen School of Drama, on July 1.

The race is on for the Connecticut Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Cabaret on Main Theater 8% 2 Ridgefield Theater Barn 7% 3 Chestnut Street Playhouse 7% 4 Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 6% 5 Musicals at Richter 6% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Summer Orlando - AN EVENING OF HOCUS POCUS A SPELLTACULAR CABARET Downtown live at the Rockwell Theater 18% 2 Rebecca Spalvieri - RAISE THE ROOF Brookfield Theatre 10% 3 Sarah Kronenberg - THE ADVENTURES OF AN ACCIDENTAL THEATER KID: BCP'S OCTOBERFEST 2025 Brief Cameo Productions 10% 4 Katie Locascio - HELL HATH NO FURY Little Theatre of Manchester 10% 5 Ava Dell'Orfano - FAIRYTALE CABARET Theatre Guild of Simsbury 9% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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