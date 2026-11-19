"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Kate Attwell's ELECTRA AMERICA World Premiere to Open at Yale Repertory Theatre
Electra America's cast is Tessa Albertson as Chrysothemis, Candy Buckley as Leda, Gabriel Cali as Pylades, and more.
Yale Repertory Theatre will present the world premiere of Electra America by Kate Attwell, directed by Sivan Battat, a Yale Rep commission, January 14-February 6. In this premiere staging, Attwell and Battat connect ancient drama and the patriarchal violence that seeps from every corner of contemporary America.
Agamemnon is dead, and the House of Atreus is now home to three generations of women. As Clytemnestra prepares for a vow ceremony with her new Evangelical husband Aegisthus, she has her hands full with her aging mother, two grown daughters, and an infant. Electra, still grieving the loss of her father, is suspicious of her mother's motives and will stop at nothing to halt the proceedings.
Electra America's cast is Tessa Albertson as Chrysothemis, Candy Buckley as Leda, Gabriel Cali as Pylades, Kate MacCluggage as Clytemnestra, Adam Siddiqui Shaukat as Orestes, and Catherine Young as Electra.
The creative team is Kiki Gordon (Scenic Designer), Caleb Krieg (Costume Designer), Celia Weiqing Chen (Lighting Designer), Jill BC Du Boff (Sound Designer), Matthew Armentrout (Hair Designer), Jordan Allyn (Production Dramaturg), Amy Boratko (Production Dramaturg), Aaron Frongillo (Technical Director), Michael Rossmy (Fight and Intimacy Director), Amanda Quaid (Vocal Coach), Calleri Jensen Davis (Casting Directors), and James Mountcastle (Stage Manager).
Electra America continues Yale Rep's 2026–27 season, the first to be overseen by Artistic Director Evan Yionoulis who assumed that role, as well as becoming Elizabeth Parker Ware Dean of David Geffen School of Drama, on July 1.
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