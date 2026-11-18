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​Westport Country Playhouse will stage “A Sherlock Carol,” a family-friendly holiday whodunit blending a classic Sherlock Holmes case with “A Christmas Carol,” for eight performances, from Saturday, December 12 through Sunday, December 20. The play is set in 1894 London on Christmas Eve when a grown-up Tiny Tim asks Sherlock Holmes to investigate the peculiar death of Ebenezer Scrooge. What follows is a clever, holiday-themed adventure that weaves together the worlds of Sherlock Holmes and Charles Dickens, with a touch of seasonal music.

“'A Sherlock Carol' actually began its life right here at the Playhouse with an online reading in 2021,” said Mark Shanahan, the play's writer and director, and Playhouse artistic director. “Since then, it's enjoyed two successful Off-Broadway runs, a London production, and productions around the world. It's a real thrill to welcome this Dickens of a holiday mystery back to the Playhouse to delight fans of Sherlock Holmes and Ebenezer Scrooge alike! We're especially proud to reunite so many members of the original company and design team as we continue creating holiday memories together at the Playhouse.”

Nominated for a 2022 Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Play and named a “Critic's Pick” by The New York Times, “A Sherlock Carol” returns to the Playhouse for its fourth consecutive year, inviting audiences of all ages to follow the clues in a fresh twist on two timeless tales.

Cast members are Joe Delafield as Dr. Watson and others; Ellen Grace Diehl as The Countess of Morcar and others; Dan Domingues as Dr. Timothy Cratchit and others; James Taylor Odom as Sherlock Holmes; Sharone Sayegh as Emma Wiggins and others; and Byron St. Cyr as Ebenezer Scrooge. Local children in the cast will be announced soon.

Accessible, Affordable, with Activities for All Ages

To make theatergoing more accessible for families, “A Sherlock Carol” features an earlier 6 p.m. curtain at selected performances, in addition to 1 p.m. matinees. The full performance schedule is Sat., Dec. 12 at 6 pm.; Sun., Dec. 13 at 1 and 6 p.m.; Fri., Dec. 18 at 7 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 19 at 1 and 6 p.m.; and Sun., Dec. 20 at 1 and 6 p.m. The play is recommended for age seven and up. Running time is two hours, including one 15-minute intermission.

Single tickets start at $35. Purchase three or more tickets for just $25 each (limit 10) using code ASCFAMILY through 12/4/26. Student tickets are $20.

The race is on for the Connecticut Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Cabaret on Main Theater 8% 2 Ridgefield Theater Barn 7% 3 Chestnut Street Playhouse 7% 4 Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 6% 5 Musicals at Richter 6% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Summer Orlando - AN EVENING OF HOCUS POCUS A SPELLTACULAR CABARET Downtown live at the Rockwell Theater 18% 2 Sarah Kronenberg - THE ADVENTURES OF AN ACCIDENTAL THEATER KID: BCP'S OCTOBERFEST 2025 Brief Cameo Productions 10% 3 Rebecca Spalvieri - RAISE THE ROOF Brookfield Theatre 10% 4 Katie Locascio - HELL HATH NO FURY Little Theatre of Manchester 10% 5 Ava Dell'Orfano - FAIRYTALE CABARET Theatre Guild of Simsbury 9% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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