"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
WHITNEY CUMMINGS to Bring LARGE LANGUAGE MOTHER Tour to The Bushnell March 19, 2027
The tour will run through spring 2027, visiting 17 cities and featuring all-new material following her BIG BABY TOUR.
Whitney Cummings' 2027 tour, LARGE LANGUAGE MOTHER will play The Maxwell M and Ruth R. Belding Theater on Friday, March 19, 2027.
“In the age of AI there are more tools than ever to start a business, more time to outsource everyday tasks, and yet… more time to freak out that the world our kids are inheriting is on the brink of extinction!” said Cummings. “What better way to alleviate that anxiety than letting loose in a room led by an Ivy League woman who knows how to tame her horse and parent both her toddler and male comedians alike?”
On her Large Language Mother North American tour, Cummings delivers her signature sharp wit and fearless perspective navigating our wild world as a single mom. Fans can expect her laugh-out-loud takes on the chaos of personal growth, owning her mistakes and her humorous reflections on raising a son. With her unfiltered, relatable style, Large Language Mother promises an unforgettable comedy experience, brimming with the insight and energy that have made Cummings a standout performer.
Lauded by Variety as “one of the sharpest minds in comedy,” Cummings continues to redefine the genre with her bold storytelling and dynamic presence, cementing her status as a trailblazer in the entertainment industry. Celebrated for her incisive wit and razor-sharp delivery, she masterfully dissects modern life’s absurdities with unparalleled humor and charm. Cummings continues to push boundaries in comedy, making her a powerful and enduring force in the industry.
Before Large Language Mother kicks off, fans have the chance to catch two final dates of her Big Baby Tour in 2026. Cummings will close it out with shows on December 4 in Cincinnati, OH at Taft Theatre and on December 5 in Columbus, OH at Speaker Jo Ann Davidson Theatre. Tickets are available at whitneycummings.com.
Tickets go on sale Friday, November 20, at 10 AM and can be purchased online at Bushnell.org, by calling (860) 987-5900, or by visiting The Bushnell box office at 166 Capitol Avenue in Hartford, CT.
ABOUT Whitney Cummings
Whitney Cummings is one of the most successful multi-hyphenates in the comedy business. At 29 years old, Whitney created not one but two network television shows that premiered in the same season: the long-running hit 2 Broke Girls for CBS and Whitney for NBC, in which she also starred. In addition to appearing in myriad TV shows and films, Whitney has starred in 6 stand-up comedy specials, was an EP on Roseanne for ABC, and is the host of hit podcast Good For You. The final leg of her Big Baby stand-up tour wraps in December 2026, and when not on the road, she resides in California with her son, an array of pets, and her fiancé.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
RUFUS WAINWRIGHT WANTED: JUDY GARLAND
Jorgensen Center (11/21-11/21)
|
STOMP
Stamford Palace Theatre (11/25-11/25)
|
Cabaret
The Press Box Theater (11/27-12/20) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Pride and Prejudice
Visual and Performing Arts Center at WCSU (11/20-11/22) VIDEOS
|
Have Yourself a Very Broadway Christmas
Music Theatre of CT (12/12-12/12)
|
Watch Me Walk
Yale Repertory Theatre (11/14-12/05)
|
The Lehman Trilogy
TheaterWorks Hartford (4/01-5/02)
|
Christmas on the Rocks
TheaterWorks Hartford (11/24-12/23)
|
ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914
Playhouse on Park (12/02-12/27)
|
The Prom
Cheney Hall (11/06-11/22)