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Whitney Cummings' 2027 tour, LARGE LANGUAGE MOTHER will play The Maxwell M and Ruth R. Belding Theater on Friday, March 19, 2027.

“In the age of AI there are more tools than ever to start a business, more time to outsource everyday tasks, and yet… more time to freak out that the world our kids are inheriting is on the brink of extinction!” said Cummings. “What better way to alleviate that anxiety than letting loose in a room led by an Ivy League woman who knows how to tame her horse and parent both her toddler and male comedians alike?”

On her Large Language Mother North American tour, Cummings delivers her signature sharp wit and fearless perspective navigating our wild world as a single mom. Fans can expect her laugh-out-loud takes on the chaos of personal growth, owning her mistakes and her humorous reflections on raising a son. With her unfiltered, relatable style, Large Language Mother promises an unforgettable comedy experience, brimming with the insight and energy that have made Cummings a standout performer.

Lauded by Variety as “one of the sharpest minds in comedy,” Cummings continues to redefine the genre with her bold storytelling and dynamic presence, cementing her status as a trailblazer in the entertainment industry. Celebrated for her incisive wit and razor-sharp delivery, she masterfully dissects modern life’s absurdities with unparalleled humor and charm. Cummings continues to push boundaries in comedy, making her a powerful and enduring force in the industry.

Before Large Language Mother kicks off, fans have the chance to catch two final dates of her Big Baby Tour in 2026. Cummings will close it out with shows on December 4 in Cincinnati, OH at Taft Theatre and on December 5 in Columbus, OH at Speaker Jo Ann Davidson Theatre. Tickets are available at whitneycummings.com.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 20, at 10 AM and can be purchased online at Bushnell.org, by calling (860) 987-5900, or by visiting The Bushnell box office at 166 Capitol Avenue in Hartford, CT.

ABOUT Whitney Cummings

Whitney Cummings is one of the most successful multi-hyphenates in the comedy business. At 29 years old, Whitney created not one but two network television shows that premiered in the same season: the long-running hit 2 Broke Girls for CBS and Whitney for NBC, in which she also starred. In addition to appearing in myriad TV shows and films, Whitney has starred in 6 stand-up comedy specials, was an EP on Roseanne for ABC, and is the host of hit podcast Good For You. The final leg of her Big Baby stand-up tour wraps in December 2026, and when not on the road, she resides in California with her son, an array of pets, and her fiancé.

The race is on for the Connecticut Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Cabaret on Main Theater 8% 2 Ridgefield Theater Barn 7% 3 Chestnut Street Playhouse 7% 4 Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 6% 5 Musicals at Richter 6% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Summer Orlando - AN EVENING OF HOCUS POCUS A SPELLTACULAR CABARET Downtown live at the Rockwell Theater 18% 2 Sarah Kronenberg - THE ADVENTURES OF AN ACCIDENTAL THEATER KID: BCP'S OCTOBERFEST 2025 Brief Cameo Productions 10% 3 Rebecca Spalvieri - RAISE THE ROOF Brookfield Theatre 10% 4 Katie Locascio - HELL HATH NO FURY Little Theatre of Manchester 10% 5 Ava Dell'Orfano - FAIRYTALE CABARET Theatre Guild of Simsbury 9% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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