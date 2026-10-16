A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A GHOST STORY OF CHRISTMAS Returns to Hartford Stage

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Hartford Stage has announced the cast and creative team of A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas, including the return of Allen Gilmore in the role of Ebenezer Scrooge, which he previously played in 2023 and 2024. Originally directed by Michael Wilson, who also adapted the play from Charles Dickens' novel, this year's production will be directed by Rachel Alderman. The production runs from November 21 – December 27, 2026 at Hartford Stage, 50 Church Street in downtown Hartford, CT.

Hartford Stage Artistic Director Melia Bensussen says, 'We happily welcome back actor Allen Gilmore to his role as the delightful curmudgeon Ebenezer Scrooge. A Christmas Carol is a tradition among our audiences and a destination event for new patrons to experience the magic of Hartford Stage. Whether it's your first time seeing this production, or you're revisiting the story you know and love, we can't wait to share this experience with you.'

Cast

The cast includes: Allen Gilmore as Ebenezer Scrooge, Lauren Axelrod as Belle/Fred's Wife, Michael Bakkensen as Mrs. Dilber/Jacob Marley, Erik Bloomquist as Fred/Scrooge at 30, Justis Bolding as Mrs. Fezziwig/Fred's Sister-in-Law, Emily Bosco as Mrs. Cratchit, Robert Hannon Davis as Second Solicitor/Undertaker, Kenneth De Abrew as First Solicitor/Mr. Fezziwig, Rebecka Jones as Bettye Pidgeon/Spirit of Christmas Past, Patrick O'Konis as Bob Cratchit, Stuart Rider as Bert/Spirit of Christmas Present, and Godfrey L. Simmons, Jr. as Mr. Marvel.

Since 2013, Hartford Stage and The Hartt School at the University of Hartford have had a partnership-in-training program which allows students from the Theater Division to act and work in the company's productions. A talented group of Hartt students will be in A Christmas Carol: Berkley Broeker, Ella Brutman, Miranda Duckman, Anaïs Dupuy, Justin Golka, Melanie Kaplan, Adrian Lindsay, Ian Mangan, Will Pickering, Aidan M. Price, Madison Satterfield, and Callum Walz.

The cast also includes a group of youth actors from the Greater Hartford region. These include: Xyier Advincula (Hartford), Zenai Advincula (Hartford), Evely Butterfield (West Hartford), Sloane Butterfield (West Hartford), Addy Curren (West Hartford), Teddy Curren (West Hartford), Coralie Frumkin (West Hartford), Vivienne Gates-Graceson (East Lyme), Logan Gordon-Gay (Glastonbury), Abby Grear (Weatogue), Sam Grear (Weatogue), Serena Hoffman (West Hartford), Tre Jennings (Manchester), Audrey Kravontka (Wethersfield), Charlize Lockiby (Rocky Hill), Alex Michaels (Wethersfield), McKenna Pettie-Uzoka (Middletown), Lisa Rodriguez (Glastonbury), James Salvo (Cheshire), Kaleigh Salvo (Cheshire), Luciana Scheinberg (Wethersfield), William Schloat (Avon), Arlo Smith (Newington), Meadow Sobolow (Marlborough), Henri Tannoux (West Hartford).

Creative Team

The production features Original Choreography by Hope Clarke, Choreography Reproduced by Derric Harris, Scenic Design by Tony Straiges, Costume Design by Alejo Vietti, Lighting Design by Robert Wierzel, Original Music & Sound Design by John Gromada, Original Costume Design by Zack Brown, and Wig Design by Brittany Hartman. The Production Stage Manager is Kelly Hardy, First Assistant Stage Manager is Julius Cruz, and Second Assistant Stage Manager is Julie Gottfried.

Tickets and Performance Details

A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas runs from November 21 to December 27, 2026, with evening performances at 7:30 pm and matinees at 2 pm (except November 29 and December 27 performances at 6:30 pm and 1 pm). Tickets start at $35, with discounts available for students and groups. Groups wanting to create a special occasion out of their visit can reserve a private space at the theater to enjoy a reception before or after the performance.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting HartfordStage.org, calling 860-527-5151, or stopping by the box office at 50 Church Street. The theater advises audiences to be careful and not purchase tickets through any other website. Third party re-sellers will try to sell false tickets for twice the price or more. Those with doubts or questions are advised to contact the Hartford Stage Box Office directly. Hartford Stage does not charge any additional fees for tickets.

Special Performances and Accessibility

Pajama Night Performance: November 29 at 6:30 pm patrons can wear pajamas to the show and receive a free hot beverage.

Sensory Friendly Performance: December 5 at 2 pm for patrons on the autism spectrum or with other sensory sensitivities.

Open Captioned Performance: December 6 at 2 pm for patrons who are deaf or have hearing loss — free service with admission.

Audio-Described Performance: December 12 at 2 pm for patrons who are blind or have low vision — free service with admission.

Support

This production is made possible by RTX, William & Judith Thompson, and Barnaby W. Horton & Hannah Granfield-Horton. Support for the production's student matinee performances comes from the Michael E. Simmons Foundation. The 2026/2027 season is sponsored by The Shubert Foundation, Stanley Black & Decker, Travelers, The Hartford, and Christopher & Mary Swift.

About Hartford Stage

Hartford Stage has been led by Artistic Director Melia Bensussen and Managing Director Cynthia Rider since the summer of 2019. The theater's mission is to enlighten, entertain, and educate by creating theatrical programming of the highest caliber that has a transformative impact on audiences, the community, and its field. Under Bensussen's artistic vision, the theater has reimagined classics including Eugene O'Neill's Ah, Wilderness! which reopened the theater to great acclaim following the pandemic and brought more work celebrating the Latine heritages in the region, including Quixote Nuevo, the virtual American Voices New Play Festival, Kiss My Aztec!, and Espejos: Clean. Hartford Stage has produced various world premieres including Martín Zimmerman's Simona's Search in 2024, the Broadway successes Anastasia and A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder (winner of four 2014 Tony Awards), and Quiara Alegría Hudes' Water by the Spoonful (winner of the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for Drama). Hartford Stage's vast education programs engage students of all ages from across the state through student matinee performances, in-school programs, theatre classes, and youth productions.

Photo Credit: T. Charles Erickson



Photo Credit: T. Charles Erickson

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