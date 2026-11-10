Video: The Grinch Visits the New Haven Mayor Ahead of Shubert Theatre Run

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The Shubert Theatre in New Haven is promoting its upcoming engagement of Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL with two new clips that put the title character in front of local officials and inside the theatre. The production is scheduled to run November 18 to 22 at the Shubert Theatre New Haven.

In the first video, the character meets New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker. The second clip shows him arriving at the Shubert Theatre before performances begin.

The musical is based on Dr. Seuss' holiday story and features the songs 'You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch' and 'Welcome Christmas.' Max the Dog narrates as the Grinch, whose heart is 'two sizes too small,' decides to steal Christmas from the Whos.

The clips follow an earlier promotional appearance by the character in the New Haven area. As previously reported, the Grinch visited the WTNH studio in New Haven to promote the same engagement at the Shubert Theatre.

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