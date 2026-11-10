My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Video: The Grinch Visits the New Haven Mayor Ahead of Shubert Theatre Run
The classic holiday character explores New Haven ahead of the musical's run at the venue.
The Shubert Theatre in New Haven is promoting its upcoming engagement of Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL with two new clips that put the title character in front of local officials and inside the theatre. The production is scheduled to run November 18 to 22 at the Shubert Theatre New Haven.
In the first video, the character meets New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker. The second clip shows him arriving at the Shubert Theatre before performances begin.
The musical is based on Dr. Seuss' holiday story and features the songs 'You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch' and 'Welcome Christmas.' Max the Dog narrates as the Grinch, whose heart is 'two sizes too small,' decides to steal Christmas from the Whos.
The clips follow an earlier promotional appearance by the character in the New Haven area. As previously reported, the Grinch visited the WTNH studio in New Haven to promote the same engagement at the Shubert Theatre.
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