Cast and Creatives Set For DRACULA at Hartford Stage

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Hartford Stage has announced the cast and creative team for its first production of the 2026/2027 season, Dracula, adapted by Morgan Lloyd Malcolm and directed by Jackson Gay. Landing just in time for spooky season, Dracula runs October 9 through November 1 at Hartford Stage, 50 Church Street, downtown Hartford.

'I am thrilled to launch our 64th season at Hartford Stage with this American Premiere production,' said Artistic Director Melia Bensussen. 'Audiences will have an opportunity to experience this iconic gothic tale while being immersed in the kind of theatrical atmosphere conjured by lights, sound, and imagination that only live theater can create.'

Acclaimed in London for its unsettling power and striking contemporary lens, Morgan Lloyd Malcolm’s adaptation strips the myth to its psychological core. This adaptation exposes the female voices at the heart of the timeless tale and becomes not only a story about monsters—but about who is labeled as one.

Directed by Jackson Gay, returning to Hartford Stage after her thrilling production of The Mousetrap, this visceral reimagining arrives just in time for October, delivering suspense, psychological intensity, and electrifying theatrical horror.

The cast includes Sara Gutierrez as Mina; Lucas Dixon as Jonathan; Scout Backus as Lucy; and Pauli, Anney Giobbe, and Caitlin Elizabeth Clouthier in the ensemble.

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