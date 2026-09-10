Cast and Creatives Set For DRACULA at Hartford Stage
Sara Gutierrez, Lucas Dixon, and Scout Backus lead the cast in Jackson Gay's visceral reimagining of the gothic tale.
Hartford Stage has announced the cast and creative team for its first production of the 2026/2027 season, Dracula, adapted by Morgan Lloyd Malcolm and directed by Jackson Gay. Landing just in time for spooky season, Dracula runs October 9 through November 1 at Hartford Stage, 50 Church Street, downtown Hartford.
'I am thrilled to launch our 64th season at Hartford Stage with this American Premiere production,' said Artistic Director Melia Bensussen. 'Audiences will have an opportunity to experience this iconic gothic tale while being immersed in the kind of theatrical atmosphere conjured by lights, sound, and imagination that only live theater can create.'
Acclaimed in London for its unsettling power and striking contemporary lens, Morgan Lloyd Malcolm’s adaptation strips the myth to its psychological core. This adaptation exposes the female voices at the heart of the timeless tale and becomes not only a story about monsters—but about who is labeled as one.
Directed by Jackson Gay, returning to Hartford Stage after her thrilling production of The Mousetrap, this visceral reimagining arrives just in time for October, delivering suspense, psychological intensity, and electrifying theatrical horror.
The cast includes Sara Gutierrez as Mina; Lucas Dixon as Jonathan; Scout Backus as Lucy; and Pauli, Anney Giobbe, and Caitlin Elizabeth Clouthier in the ensemble.
The production is directed by Jackson Gay with Scenic Design by Riw Rakkulchon, Costume Design by Fabian Fidel Aguilar, Lighting Design by Paul Whitaker, Sound Design and Original Composition by Caroline Eng, and Wig, Hair and Make-up design by Tommy Kurzman. The Fight Director and Special Effects Coordinator is Rod Kinter, and the Movement and Intimacy Coordinator is Shura Baryshnikov, Dialect and Voice Coach is Julie Foh with Casting by Alaine Alldaffer, CSA and Lisa Donadio. The Production Stage Manager is Avery Trunko and Theresa Stark is the Assistant Stage Manager.
|
Driving Miss Daisy
Cabaret on Main Theater (9/17-10/04)
|
ROUNDING THIRD by Richard Dresser & PEN PALS by Michael Griffo
Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park (10/08-10/18)
|
All My Sons
Town Players of Newtown (12/04-12/19)
|
The Snow Goose
Goodspeed Opera House (8/28-10/18)
|
MOTHER (AND ME)
Merryall Center (9/19-9/19) PHOTOS
|
73 Seconds
TheaterWorks Hartford (8/03-8/29)
|
Moon Over Buffalo
Goshen Players (10/10-10/25)
|
Topdog/Underdog
TheaterWorks Hartford (2/04-3/07)
|
RUFUS WAINWRIGHT WANTED: JUDY GARLAND
Jorgensen Center (11/21-11/21)
|
Hocus Pocus Live! an all-new parody musical
Palace Theater (10/29-10/29)