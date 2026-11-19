NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Tittle Theatre of Manchester at Cheney Hall has revealed its lineup of holiday events, including a Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair, Fisher Ballet Productions' The Nutcracker, the Lamar Peters Holiday Spectacular, Nashville Christmas, and The Ugly Sweaterz. Events will take place throughout November and December at Cheney Hall in Manchester, Connecticut.

Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair

Saturday, November 28, 12 PM–4 PM

Little Theatre of Manchester will host a Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair on Small Business Saturday, featuring crafts and products from local artisans and businesses. The event will also include holiday carolers and visits with Santa from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM.

Reservations are not required.

The Nutcracker

Saturday, December 12, at 1 PM and 6 PM; Sunday, December 13, at 12 PM and 4 PM

Fisher Ballet Productions will present The Nutcracker, featuring the classic holiday story of dancing snowflakes, toy soldiers, and other familiar characters.

Fisher Ballet Productions is a youth ballet company that provides performance opportunities for students from local studios. The company aims to foster an appreciation for ballet while giving students the opportunity to perform in full-length productions alongside professional dancers.

General admission and cabaret seating are available. Tickets range from $14.25 to $44.

Nashville Christmas

Saturday, December 19, at 7 PM

Nashville Christmas will bring a live country Christmas concert to Cheney Hall, featuring traditional holiday carols alongside country Christmas songs and original music.

The concert draws on the sounds of country music, incorporating steel guitar and Southern musical influences into familiar holiday favorites.

Tickets range from $22 to $64.

Lamar Peters Holiday Spectacular

Saturday, December 20, at 7 PM

Lamar Peters will return to Cheney Hall with the Lamar Peters Holiday Spectacular, featuring his Elvis tribute alongside holiday music associated with Dean Martin, Michael Bublé, Josh Groban, and Brian Setzer. The performance will feature live accompaniment by The Great Pretender Show Band.

Peters was the first Elvis tribute artist to perform at B.B. King Blues Club in Times Square. He has toured with the Heart of the King Ambassadors production and placed in the top three of the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest, presented by Elvis Presley Enterprises.

Tickets range from $28 to $70. The event is sponsored by Tires International.

The Ugly Sweaterz

Sunday, December 20, at 4 PM

Connecticut-based eight-piece band The Ugly Sweaterz will return to Cheney Hall for a holiday concert featuring seasonal favorites and popular Top 40 songs.

The group has previously performed at holiday events at Blue Back Square, Evergreen Walk, and Glow Hartford. Vocalists Joe Tralongo and Jessica Glasser lead the band, which includes a horn section featuring saxophone and trombone, along with a full rhythm section.

Tickets range from $12 to $54. The event is sponsored by Tires International.

The race is on for the Connecticut Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Cabaret on Main Theater 8% 2 Ridgefield Theater Barn 7% 3 Chestnut Street Playhouse 7% 4 Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 6% 5 Musicals at Richter 6% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Summer Orlando - AN EVENING OF HOCUS POCUS A SPELLTACULAR CABARET Downtown live at the Rockwell Theater 18% 2 Rebecca Spalvieri - RAISE THE ROOF Brookfield Theatre 10% 3 Katie Locascio - HELL HATH NO FURY Little Theatre of Manchester 10% 4 Sarah Kronenberg - THE ADVENTURES OF AN ACCIDENTAL THEATER KID: BCP'S OCTOBERFEST 2025 Brief Cameo Productions 10% 5 Ava Dell'Orfano - FAIRYTALE CABARET Theatre Guild of Simsbury 10% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming