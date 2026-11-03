Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Video: THE GRINCH Visits WTNH New Haven Ahead of Shubert Theatre Engagement
The Grinch brought his signature mischief to the WTNH studio ahead of the musical's New Haven engagement.
Watch the Grinch visit the WTNH studio in New Haven. The character stopped by the station for some mischief and to promote his upcoming performances at the Shubert Theatre in New Haven, Connecticut.
The production is Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL, based on the Dr. Seuss holiday story. The show features the songs 'You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch' and 'Welcome Christmas.' Max the Dog narrates as the Grinch, whose heart is 'two sizes too small,' decides to steal Christmas from the Whos, a cheerful group full of holiday spirit. Along the way, the Grinch discovers there is more to Christmas than he bargained for.
The musical is scheduled to play the Shubert Theatre from November 18 to 22. Tickets are available through the theatre's website. Promotional materials for the engagement cite The New York Times, which called the show '100 times better than any bedtime story!'
The Grinch musical has been drawing seasonal engagements at other venues as well. BroadwayWorld has also reported on productions of the title at the John W. Engeman Theater in Northport, New York, and at Imagination Stage.
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