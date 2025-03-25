HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY to Open This Week at Ivoryton Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready for an electrifying start to the 2025 season as Ivoryton Playhouse brings the music and legend of Hank Williams to life with Hank Williams: Lost Highway! The production begins previews on April 3rd, officially opens on April 4th, and runs through April 27th.

Featuring a cast of phenomenal actor-musicians, Hank Williams: Lost Highway traces the meteoric rise and heartbreaking life of country music's most influential artist. Packed with over 20 of his greatest hits, including “I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry,” “Hey, Good Lookin',” and “Your Cheatin' Heart,” this show is a toe-tapping, soul-stirring journey through Williams' brief but unforgettable career.

More than just a musical tribute, Lost Highway is a gripping drama filled with humor, passion, and emotion. From his humble beginnings to his tragic early death at age 29, the show captures the highs and lows of Williams' life with honesty and grit. Audiences will witness not just the triumph of his music but also the struggles of a man battling his demons—making for an evening that is both exhilarating and deeply moving.

“Hank's music is timeless, and his story is as compelling as ever,” says Director and Executive Producer Ben Hope. “Much like Hank himself, Lost Highway is a complex blend of raw elements, simultaneously joyous and brooding. Throughout the evening, Hank's life unfolds in vivid detail through his music and the people closest to him, and we, the audience, are given remarkable access to witness both his genius and his weaknesses”.

With its blend of barn-burning energy and heart-wrenching drama, Hank Williams: Lost Highway is perfect for theater lovers and country music fans alike. However, due to some rough language and simulated gunfire, this production is best suited for mature audiences.

Tickets are on sale now and are expected to sell quickly. Don't miss your chance to experience the music, the legend, and the unforgettable story of Hank Williams on stage at Ivoryton Playhouse—three and six-show subscriptions and single tickets are available. Visit ivorytonplayhouse.org or call the box office at 860.767.7318.

Photo credit: Ben Hope

